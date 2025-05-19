Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Court of Common Pleas Judge, Stephen A. Corr, just dismissed climate lawfare against the oil and gas industry brought by the Bucks County Board of Commissioners. He did so with prejudice.

The decision speaks for itself, and here are the important parts (emphasis added):

Having decided the two threshold issues, concluding that Bucks County has the capacity to sue and that we have personal jurisdiction over all the Defendants, today we join a growing chorus of state and federal courts across the United States, singing from the same hymnal, in concluding that the claims raised by Bucks County are not judiciable by any state court in Pennsylvania… Because this court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over the claims raised, Defendants' Preliminary Objections on the merits must be sustained, and the case must be dismissed… In American Electric Power Co., Inc. v. Connecticut, 564 U.S. 410 (2011) ("AEP"), eight states, New York City, and three land trusts sued electric power corporations, which owned and operated fossil-fuel-fired power plants in twenty states, seeking abatement of defendants' ongoing contributions to global warming. In writing for the Court, Justice Ginsburg began the Court's Opinion as follows: We address in this opinion the question whether the plaintiffs (several States, the city of New York, and three private land trusts) can maintain federal common-law public nuisance claims against carbon-dioxide emitters (four private power companies and the federal Tennessee Valley Authority). As relief, the plaintiffs ask for a decree setting carbon-dioxide emissions for each defendant at an initial cap, to be further reduced annually. The Clean Air Act and the Environmental Protection Agency action the Act authorizes, we hold, displace the claims the plaintiffs seek to pursue…

A simple reading of the Complaint proves that Bucks County is truly seeking redress for harm caused by climate change, a global phenomenon caused by the emission of greenhouse gases in every nation in the world. In the "Introduction" section of the Compliant, Bucks County states: "This successful climate deception campaign had the purpose and effect of inflating and sustaining the market for fossil fuels, which - in turn - drove up greenhouse gas emissions, accelerated global warming, and brought about devastating climate change impacts to Bucks County." The word "emissions" is used more than 100 times in the Complaint while the words "deceptive" and "deception" are used 39 times combined. While not conclusive, that disparity informs the Court that the focus of the Complaint is more on emissions than on deception. At oral argument, counsel for Bucks County conceded that the advertising, production, transport, and sale of Defendants' fossil fuel products in Bucks County did not cause any harm to the County. The combustion of those fossil fuel products by the citizens of Bucks County, and the County itself, produced greenhouse gas emissions, which then combined with other greenhouse gases present in the atmosphere for as many as 100 years. According to Counsel, it is that combination of current emissions and emissions from many years ago, that caused the damages alleged by Bucks County. While Bucks County does everything it can to avoid the issue of emissions, it cannot avoid the fact that if there were no emissions there would be no damages. The reason Bucks County avoids the issue of emissions is obvious, there is no question that emissions are the sole province of the federal government through the CAA and EPA regulations that flow from it. Bucks County recognizes the inescapable fact that if this case is about emissions, Pennsylvania courts have no subject matter jurisdiction. Because we find the causes of action set forth in the Complaint are so intertwined with emissions, we conclude that we have no subject matter jurisdiction over the claims raised. As mentioned above, we join many other state and federal courts in finding that claims raised by Bucks County are solely within the province of federal law. Therefore, Defendants' preliminary objections in the nature of a demurrer must be sustained, and Plaintiff's Complaint must be dismissed with prejudice.

So, another piece of climate lawfare goes up in smoke. Isn’t it time to enact some legislation prohibiting this obvious harassment intended to grind the industry?

