The Chinese Communists Are Pushing EVs Despite Growing Evidence of Spontaneous Fires and A Major Threat to Public Safety
I came across an intense 21-minute video last night regarding the prevalence of EV fires. It’s from the China Observer. Grok describes the channel as follows:
“The channel is operated by Vision Times (also known as Kanzhongguo), a New York-based multilingual media outlet founded in 2001. Vision Times runs several similar YouTube channels (e.g., China Insights) and is explicitly affiliated with Falun Gong, a spiritual movement banned and persecuted in China since 1999. Falun Gong’s media network, which includes The Epoch Times, is known for its opposition to the CCP and has been funded through donations from practitioners and related entities.”
That’s good enough for me, as I already subscribe to The Epoch Times and, as far as I’m concerned, we should all be opposed to the CCP, which indirectly enslaves all citizens of the country and directly enslaves certain minorities. It’s an evil empire, so I give much credibility to the following, but let the reader judge:
Being of sound mind and body, people that don’t own BEV’s are amazed at the zealots acceptance of catastrophic loss of their vehicles when they turn into flame generators. You just have to question the engineering of the lithium reactors versus the engineering of other electric vehicles such as golf carts. When was the last time you heard of an electric golf carts burning up in a thermal runaway event? Waiting for the answer . . . .
We need to really compare them to seeding land mines in our communities. We enslave ourselves to perpetually maintaining the casings OR taking them out into pristine nature and blowing them up there