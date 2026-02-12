Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy Stringfellow's avatar
Peggy Stringfellow
1h

The funniest part is the author using the premise of the "tap-tap-tap" transition of telegraph (don't know any humans who ever spoke that language...LOL) to actual voice transmission for the basis of their wild claims comparison that fossil fuels are going away.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture