Our frequent guest blogger, Dick Storm, just appeared on a panel with Frank Gaffney to talk about the danger the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) poses to our electric grid, building on the discovery rfegarding the solar inverters they are amking for developers here in the United States. It’s a serious discussion and we recommend the entire discussion to our readers.

Note: We started the video at 1:42 to avoid some electronic garbling at the beginning.

#FrankGaffney #XI #CCP #SolarInverters #Grid #DickStorm

Share