Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Do the math with the 1977 climate memo to Jimmy Carter (below). In the next 60 years (to 2037), the memo predicted that increasing CO2 emissions would increase global average temperatures between 0.5 and 5.0 C (midpoint is 2.75 C).

Warming nearing the 50-year mark is about 0.8C. Assume the total warming in the next 12 years brings the total to 1C anthropogenic. That makes a mockery of the high end of the estimate, which is the basis of “the possibility of a Catastrophic Climate Change.” And it is around one-third of the midrange of 2.75 C.

It gets worse. Some of the warming in the 60-year period is undoubtedly natural, not anthropogenic. And note that the enhanced greenhouse effect is more oriented toward minimum temperatures going up than maximum temperatures going up–a reduction of the diurnal cycle. Benign-to-positive warming, then.

Good thing that Jimmy Carter’s Administration did not act on this to join their other sins, from price control to conservationism to creating the Department of Energy to synthetic fuels.

Editor’s Note: Why is that Democrats always choose managed decline as their solution for every problem? That was Jimmy’s answer, of course, when he said we should learn to live with 65 degree temperatures during the day and 55 degrees at night. It was Barack Obama’s answer when he said we should learn to keep our tires inflated. It’s always the same answer: ‘it’s your fault we don’t have enough energy, and you need to do better. because you use too much.’ It’s bollocks.

