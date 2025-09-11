The Times of London just ran a story indicating the Brits are growing ever more skeptical of the global warming cuase and ever less willing to pay for the grift that works off the cause. Jo Nova discusses it here and below are the excerpts from the full Times story that caught my attention (emphasis added):

Less than a third of the public support banning gas boilers in new homes, while only 30 per cent are in favour of banning new petrol and diesel cars — down from 51 per cent in 2021.

Experts said the findings showed that growing climate scepticism within mainstream politics in both Britain and the US was cutting through with voters, as the broad consensus on climate action breaks down…

One in four voters now believe that concerns over climate change are not as real as scientists have said, amid growing public concern at the cost of the government’s net zero policies…

The number of Britons who think the dangers of global warming have been exaggerated has jumped by more than 50 per cent in the past four years, new research for The Times reveals today.

Support for new taxes on gas bills to encourage people to switch from boilers to heat pumps has also declined markedly, from 24 per cent four years ago to 16 per cent now.

People are far less prepared to pay for the cost of net zero than they were four years ago, even from a low base…

Support for new taxes on meat, such as beef, that produce a lot of carbon emissions has fallen from 33 per cent to 23 per cent.

The number of people prepared to see petrol prices go up has fallen from 36 per cent to 26 per cent.

Overall the percentage of people who say that individuals have a responsibility to combat climate change by altering their behaviour has fallen from 62 per cent to 49 per cent…

Adam Corner, a researcher in climate communications and public attitudes, said the shift in views was also being driven by a move from street protests in 2019 to a period now that involved more tangible changes in people’s lives.

He said: “We’ve got to the point where everything now is on the ground, it’s local, it’s in your house, it’s in your area. So it moves from a general principle of support to a question of how are the terms of the transition [to net zero] unfolding? I think there we are hitting a bit of a wall, because lots of consumer-facing policies are still too unaffordable for a lot of people.”

At the same time the number of people who have confidence in the successive government’s commitments to reduce net emissions to zero by 2050 has more than halved from 32 per cent to 15 per cent…

Miliband, the energy secretary, said: “The message from the majority of the British people is loud and clear; they want action from government to bring down energy bills with clean homegrown power, to invest in good jobs in our communities, and to protect our way of life for our children and grandchildren.

“That is why this government is delivering our clean energy mission, so we can get out country off the fossil fuel rollercoaster to give us energy security, bring down bills for good, and create jobs.

“Those who seek to divide communities with climate disinformation will not win because they do not represent the interests or values of the British people.”

Only 25 per cent of voters think government green measures will result in increased economic growth, while 30 per cent think it will have a negative impact — a 36 per cent increase over four years.

Only 23 per cent think it will increase the number of jobs, while 19 per cent think it will create few jobs. About one in four say it will have a negative impact on them personally — up from 15 per cent in 2021.