Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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John Gault Shrugged's avatar
John Gault Shrugged
Oct 5

John Rockefeller is spinning in his grave at his spoiled offspring involvement in the climate scam. Someone should tell this woman she wouldn’t have a dime without his Standard Oil of Ohio business.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 8

This is really a simple decision. We shall see which justices are owned by external influencers.

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