The great Robert Bryce is out with a masterful 8-minute video about how the billionaires who fund the climate blob ignore every rule they want to impose on all of us to "save the planet.” He documents the hypocrisy in spectacular fashion, and you’ll enjoy every second of it. Having said that, it’s important to understand these billionaires welcome us pointing out the hypocrisy because it adds to the idea that they’re in a class too important to have to be bothered with the rules. They’re special, and everybody wants to be special.

The brilliance of Robert’s effort here is two-fold. First, he quantifies the extent of the hypocrisy and just how deep it runs, forcing us to consider how wrong it is that these folks are doing what they’re doing. Secondly, he points out the seldom discussed fact that the shills hired to do their dirty work always make sure never to advocate for any policy that would impact the funders in any meaningful way. That serves to illustrate the game taking place, which is one of protecting the special interests of their funders and inoculating them from such policies and any criticism of their extravagant lifestyles.

Those special interests, of course, include private investments in the Big Green Grift and whatever new thing appears on the horizon that they wouldn’t want others to know about. Throwing money at the Sierra Club and the NRDC is just insurance money and cover. It’s the formula used by the Rockefellers for decades to make a wilderness for themselves in the Adirondacks and the Catskills, while surreptitiously getting taxpayers to finance it all through corrupt land deals with the state, using the Open Space Institute as the Potemkin Village facade for it all.

We need drastic NGO reform that would treat donations made to the Sierra Club, NRDC, and the like taxable, as they only serve the political special interests of these elites and exist for the purpose of protecting outrageous lifestyles from pitchforks.

Anyway, enjoy and bravo, Robert!

