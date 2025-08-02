Energy Security and Freedom

Lee
3h

In many places the renewables developer pays for the grid upgrades and is paid back by the utility over a few years as the project starts operating. Connections cost between 10 and 50 million with some reaching even higher. The California utilities have hundreds of upgrades that they are obligated to pay for over a five year period. In addition the iSO assigns them additional upgrades that they believe would help renewables. These tend to be huge transmission projects.

Even if they stopped interconnecting renewables today they would have years of debt to pay off and rates would continue to go up. I believe PG&E is approaching its third bankruptcy in part because of this debt load.

Jeff Chestnut
1h

What was never practical or economical is still impractical and uneconomical.

Simply the truth.

