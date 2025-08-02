Solar and wind subsidies come in many forms. There are tax credits, renewable portfolio standards, cap and invest cons, and even payments not to produce. The biggest subsidy, though, is the cost of electrical grid upgrades that must be built to deliver solar and wind electricity from far off rural areas, where the projects are shoved, to urban areas where the power is consumed.

Jo Nova examines this issue using a Victoria, Australia situation to make the extremely important point that all of this is totally unaffordable and cannot continue:

The whole renewables fantasy is unraveling before our eyes. In 2023 the Victorian NSW interconnector [VNI transmission line] was supposed to cost $1.8 billion. By May this year, the price-tag had doubled to $3.6 billion, and now a mere two months later, the estimate has been revised again up to $7.6 billion and that’s plus or minus 30 to 50%. So it could cost as much as $11 billion. (And who knows where this trend ends?) Without this transmission line, many future wind and solar farms evaporate, not just ones that wanted to connect to it, but other ones further away. Even offshore wind farms are less profitable without the VNI and other mainland connectors. Intermittent generators make more profits when there are bigger mainland lines to spread their erratic surges of electricity through…

This is why it’s a blockbuster problem that the costs are rising exponentially. We are only just now finding out how shockingly expensive it is to build a short 190km high voltage line through good farmland. The farmers hate the project so much they are locking the gates to survey teams. They even published maps of all the properties who are holding out. Meanwhile, the Victorian government is facing a make or break crisis and so, with the gentle diplomacy of a Panzer Tank, has just legislated that farmers can be fined $12,000 if the government sends someone to their property and they don’t let them in. Now farmers hate the project even more. They have heavy machinery and are threatening to use it to block any entry, even if they risk fines. The Victorian opposition has said they will repeal this after the next election if they can. And now there is the new two-year delay as well. This map just marks the new interconnectors [the Australian Energy Market Operator Organization which manages the National Electricity Market in Australia] is dreaming of adding to make the fantasy forced-transition grid come to life. The VNI is in the middle. Electricity bills are expected to rise 50% for households or even double for businesses, if the Victorian Labor government builds this monster… And the only benefit of all this money spent, property invaded, and the eyesore of the high voltage towers and turbines — is so we cool the world by 0.0001 degree in 2100AD (maybe), and our useless universities don’t have to admit they were wrong, and China makes a trillion dollars more profit.

This is precisely what will happen in every blue state in America as well as the rest of the West. Virtue signaling urban politicians running the states will demand solar and wind to pacify city voters who haven’t a clue and force the projects into rural areas, thereby creating the need for transmission upgades for which all will pay. It’s the biggest subsidy of all and it’s just beginning. But, it’s also the beginning of the end as both rural and urban voters realize what a pig in a poke the green grifters and the filthy politicians in their debt have sold them.

