John Cadogan discusses the huge difference between the lithium batteries that power your flashlight or your drill and those you sit on when you drive an EV. The level of complexity involved with the latter is thousands of times that connected with the former.

The video, cued to start after introductions, is still an hour in length, but worth your time, and you’ll get the gist of the story early on. I highly recommend it to help us all understand the risks connected with EVs and other electrification fantasies.

Cadogan, although sometimes unnecessarily vulgar, is a superb educator, as you’ll see if you haven’t watched any of his previous videos.

