Doug Sheridan has examined the climate cult’s success in reducing CO2 emissions and finds nothing but failure, suggesting the whole thing is about something else:

Bloomberg writes, carbon-dioxide emissions from human activities and wildfires rose last year, while the land and oceans’ ability to absorb carbon diminished, leading to a record surge in the amount of the planet-warming gas in the atmosphere.



The global average concentration of CO2 blanketing the Earth surged by 3.5 parts per million from 2023 and 2024, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization said. That represents the largest yearly increase since modern measurements started in 1957 and is above the average increase of 2.4ppm in the decade between 2011 and 2020.

“The heat trapped by C02 and other greenhouse gases is turbo-charging our climate and leading to more extreme weather,” WMO deputy secretary-general Ko Barrett said in a statement. “Reducing emissions is therefore essential not just for our climate but also for our economic security and community well-being.”



Last year, global temperatures rose above 1.5C on an annual basis for the first time ever, breaching a threshold set by global leaders when they signed the Paris Agreement a decade ago.

Concentrations of methane and nitrous oxide the second and third most potent greenhouse gases related to human activities also increased to record levels globally in 2024, the WMO said. In 2024, methane concentrations were up 166% compared with pre-industrial times.



Emissions from burning fossil fuels, which account for about 80% of carbon pollution from human activities, may have peaked last year and could start declining this year.



About half of the carbon emitted by human activities every year remains in the atmosphere and the rest is absorbed by Earth’s ecosystems. But as temperatures increase, the ability of ocean and land to absorb CO2 decreases.



“There is concern that terrestrial and ocean CO2 sinks are becoming less effective,” said Oksana Tarasova, a WMO senior scientific officer. That “will increase the amount of CO2 that stays in the atmosphere, thereby accelerating global warming.”



Our Take 1: After $10 trillion spent globally on an “electrify everything with renewables” strategy, global carbon emissions are up 8%... compared to a targeted decline by now of 25% per the Paris Agreement. How can such a strategy—given this outcome—be characterized as anything but failure?



Our Take 2: Have you noticed that wind and solar cheerleaders are no longer crying “climate change” as justification for piling intermittent power assets onto the world’s grids? That’s because it’s now apparent to all that renewables are non-solutions to climate change... as evidenced by the WMO data.



Our Take 3: So greens have pivoted. Now the claim is on-again, off-again renewables are about meeting the world’s growing need for “low-cost” electricity to power 24/7 demand of data centers and fullfilling a new “abundance” strategy. This claim too is a fog designed to keep the easy green money flowing. Will we ever learn?

My Take: Everything Doug says is correct, but there’s more. That’s because the entire premise of the CO2 and methane threats, as explained by Bloomberg, is highly questionable, as very reputable scientists such as Nobel Prize winning John Clauser, Richard Lindzen, and William Happer have repeatedly explained. The whole argument is crumbling faster than a 3-day old coffee cake, and it was never about the climate, CO2, the planet, or anything but the grifting, ther virtue-signaling, and the power-seeking

