Readers are no doubt aware by now that I am a big fan of Paul Burgess, the UK dispenser of climate realism. He has just dropped a couple of new videos that, although UK-centric, are just excellent at explaining the absurdity of the climate blob’s claims that solar and wind energy are somehow cheap energy. The lessons apply to every nation where these lies have been spread and no does a better job exposing the BIg Green Grift!

Here are both videos, the first being only 6 minutes in length and the second being only 11 minutes long:

Enjoy!

#PaulBurgess #EdMiliband #NetZero #Climate #BigGreenGrift #NaturalGas #ElectricityPrices

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