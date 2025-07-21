Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Joyce's avatar
John Joyce
3h

Doug how right you are because if there was truly a looming disaster walk back would be encouraging a speed up of the deadly arrival of …..what actually? An unmeasurable nth in century end temp.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
melanie nivelt's avatar
melanie nivelt
3h

Finally coming to their senses…. or more likely the money is being cut so they have no choice but to pull back. Whatever the reason, just relieved the destruction is slowing down and the truth is revealing itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture