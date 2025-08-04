The Alliance to Preserve the Finger Lakes describes itself as follows:

The Alliance to Preserve the Finger Lakes (APFL) is a citizen-based organization dedicated to safeguarding our landscapes, communities, and wildlife from the potential hazards of wind turbine, solar, and other industrial energy projects and irresponsible development of our communities that may be contrary to town’s comprehensive plans based on citizen’s input. Through education, community engagement, and policy advocacy, we strive to ensure that energy and land development respects the stability of the environment and the local economy and the wishes of the community, that it preserves the natural beauty and ecological integrity of our surroundings, and promotes the ights and health of those who live and work in these areas.

This news release tells what they’re up against and what they’re doing about it:

The Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) is holding an open public comment hearing where you can voice your concerns about the Liberty Renewable’s Agricola project in the towns of Scipio and Venice. The project, situated in the middle of prime farmlands and consisting of twenty-four 680’ (that’s a 50 story building) tall wind turbines, will be visible from at least the east side of Skaneateles Lake to the west side of Cayuga Lake. Whether your concern is economic (effects on tourism and property values, especially for those around the turbines and those in the viewshed along the lakes) or environmental (we are in a major migratory pathway and the home of endangered species), health and quality of life, especially for the young, the elderly, and those with certain conditions (at least 10% of the population, according to the WHO) – whatever your concern – now is your last chance to let your voice be heard. Due to the size of project, our towns have lost home rule – that is their hands are essentially tied. Permitting is under the control of the State through ORES. The project developer, Liberty Renewables and the investor, Copenhagen Investment Partners of Denmark, have chosen and hired the companies that have conducted sound, viewshed, geological, bird, and a variety of other studies and will oversee construction, maintenance over the 30–35-year life of the project, and decommissioning.

The governor’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (the CLCPA) encourages state agencies to advocate for renewable energy projects. Under what is commonly known as the RAPID Act, the permitting process is, as the name implies, sped along, making it imperative that communities stay informed and citizens let their concerns be known to their representatives, especially their state representatives, and to the judge at this hearing. This is why now is your time to let your voice be heard! Note that verbal comments on the 6th are limited to 3 minutes. Written comments must be submitted no later than August 8th as follows: Written Public Comments: Written comments concerning the application and the draft permit conditions must be filed with ORES by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 8, 2025. Persons filing written comments are strongly encouraged to post their comments on the Department of Public Service (DPS) Document and Matter Management (DMM) system. To post a comment, go to https://dps.ny.gov/ores, click on “ORES Permit Applications,” click on Project Permit Application Number 23-03002, and click on “Post Comments” in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. Written comments may also be emailed to ORES at ores.comments@dps.nylgov or mailed to the Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission, Empire State Plaza, P-1 South, J Dock, Albany, NY 12242. Please reference Project Permit Application Number 23-03002. Written comments will be considered equally with oral statements delivered at the public comment hearing, provided they are postmarked by Friday, August 8, 2025, or emailed or posted on DMM by 5:00 p.m. on that date. Note that comments are intended to help the judges understand items of concern particular to this project and to understand the particular needs of the communities as they will be affected by the project. For further information, please visit our website: www.AllianceToPreservetheFingerLakes.com and Facebook pages. Join us at 4:30 with comments in front of the judge beginning at 6:00. See You There!

The web page for project the Alliance is opposing, Agricola Wind, includes this graphic, which tells all:

New York, in other words, wants to turn its best farmland into industrial wind facilities, making no sense whatsoever, either economically or environmentally. What more needs to be said? And, the fact Liberty Renewables supposes this is how to promote their project, tells us it is either tone-deaf or doesn’t care. It's merely about the grift for them, but then, there is this:

