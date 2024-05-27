Yet again, Jo Nova points the way to understanding the unreliability of renewable energy with this wonderful post on the politics of energy down under versus the realities. This chart, though, especially got my attention:

It depicts wind generation's contribution to total energy production, which has been downright pitiful of recent that “on May 25th at one point the entire generation was just 221MW or 2% of total wind power capacity.” I so liked the chart, in fact, I decided to go deeper into the site that produced it. Here is the basic chart:

Here is the solar (not including rooftop which is estimated and only supplemental in reducing demand):

Note that solar, too, varies greatly, from a low of 1.8 to a high of 5.3 dispatchable GW. That's quite a variation and it would be deadly to energy security if not for fossil fuels if solar production ever amounted to much.

Here is hydro, which also amounts to little:

And, here is battery storage, so tiny as to be irrelevant:

But, here is the elephant no one wants to notice, the fossil fuels contribution:

And, here is the breakdown of those fossil fuels:

It doesn't get much clearer. Fossil fuels accounted for 83% of energy production demanded at 6:30 PM yesterday. That energy was generated via black coal, brown coal and natural gas. That's the definition of energy security and nothing else matters much. Yet, the Aussie politicians on both the liberal and conservativer side are blowing air about renewables as if the words they utter were energy itself. If only it were true we could dispense with everything else, but pols come and pols go and they're all just smart enough to know the secret is to plan, project pontificate about the future when they're safely gone. A pox on them!

#Australia #JoNova #Renewables #Unreliables #EnergySecurity #FossilFuels #Coal #NaturalGas

