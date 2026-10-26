Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1d

Thank you Stephen for highlighting the problem with warm-blooded humans. About ten times as many die from extreme cold as die from extreme heat.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
15h

Attribution is not science. The deaths occurred during this time period but how many are really heat related? How many that are heat related could have been prevented with modern ventilation and cooling? My opinion is this headline is looking for justification to be manufactured and not data analysis showing a correlative cause, even though correlation is not causation.

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