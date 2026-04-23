The great Jo Nova has an outstanding post up today that illustrates how little the public really cares about net zero. It’s one of those causes most folks will support until they’re asked to pay, at which point the support quickly evaporates. Here is what Jo says about that:

A few weeks of high fuel prices have destroyed 20 years of climate propaganda, pfft!

Australians have barely mentioned drilling for oil in Australia in the last twenty years. It was unthinkable. But two new polls show a dramatic awakening. Suddenly Australian voters want more oil and gas. In the first poll, 65% support more drilling for oil and gas, and in the second poll, it was 57%. These are whopping majorities. And we’ve barely started to discuss it.

Only a small minority (just 16%) were still waving the Green flag and are opposed to oil drilling. Rarely in a democracy, do we see so many people line up on the opposite side of the government policy.

Negativity to Renewables is rising. I don’t see how the Net Zero forced revolution is going to survive high fuel and electricity prices.

The numbers are so stark, that even 47% of Labor voters support oil and gas exploration. If the Opposition makes this an election issue, the Labor party will bleed voters. But the Liberals are vulnerable too. If they don’t champion oil and gas exploration, they will bleed votes to the Nationals and One Nation.

It’s not surprising that Australians are so willing to drop Net Zero. Hardly anyone ever really cared about this abstract UN policy. Last year half the country didn’t want to spend a single cent more to reach Net Zero targets and 83% didn’t want us to raise the target (which the Labor government then did anyway).

Policies that are the opposite of what 80% of the voters want aren’t supposed to happen in a Democracy, yet the Labor Party did it anyway…

#JoNova #NetZero #Prices #Australia #FossilFuels

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