Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

Now the biden damage is even worse as we don’t know if he actually signed or was aware someone else signed his orders. The issue is certainly worthy of debate and remedial action as it is possible a wide cadre of bad actors may have input their own self interests into executive orders. Truly devious but absolutely typical democrat party. The demand for electricity is growing and we must quit the time wasting garbage of ‘renewables’ ( which aren’t - it’s just more spin by goofballs) and get moving in economic supply generation. That includes getting government out of the refusal business and back on track to responsible permitting. We need to let our economic engine drive industrial development and use our resources wisely. Enough back room crap from obstructionists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture