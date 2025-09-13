Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

Change in the overreach culture in our government is going to take more than leadership changes. The staffers drunk on power over citizens need to be removed. It’s in all of the government agencies which are interested with low productivity, incompetence, and even criminal activity. The time for a cleansing is now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture