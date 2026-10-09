Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
Oct 9

Thsnk you for exposing "the corps of engineers" snd thier cavalier treatment of citizens. One may hike on their protected lands but to carry a firearm for self protection is 'illegal' by their cavalier 'law'. The corps is a law unto itself.

Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 9

It’s not just the Corps of Engineers, it’s also activist employees in other departments slow walking permits and not performing their jobs duties. This has to stop on all fronts.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture