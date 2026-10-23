Paul Burgess has done a 39-minute video addressing how the UK grid really works, or doesn’t work, as the case may be. The lessons apply to all grids and Burgess explains everything in detail in ways easily understood:
Enjoy!
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Burgess does a wonderful job of exploring and explaining the functions of electricity generation. The concept of inertia is so difficult for many to comprehend but it’s really very straightforward, and this video is an excellent explanation.
The issues pointed out in the video are the same for any grid polluted with wind/solar/batteries. The closing summary mentioning you can’t run a grid on ideology is so true that wind and solar zealots may just fizzle out a vibrate in place as they realize that’s what they’ve done. So be it.
This video needs to be seen by many more people in the energy business. It is concerning that some people do not understand the concepts detailed here. That is foreign to some of the legislators in Massachusetts!