Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3d

Burgess does a wonderful job of exploring and explaining the functions of electricity generation. The concept of inertia is so difficult for many to comprehend but it’s really very straightforward, and this video is an excellent explanation.

The issues pointed out in the video are the same for any grid polluted with wind/solar/batteries. The closing summary mentioning you can’t run a grid on ideology is so true that wind and solar zealots may just fizzle out a vibrate in place as they realize that’s what they’ve done. So be it.

Reply
Share
John Densler's avatar
John Densler
3d

This video needs to be seen by many more people in the energy business. It is concerning that some people do not understand the concepts detailed here. That is foreign to some of the legislators in Massachusetts!

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture