Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 2

What we are seeing is just the start of getting rational policy in place to support continued human life for all people. The climatocatastrophists are losing ground on the attempts to stifle human fluorishing and lifestyle improvements for developing nations. The de-industrialization movement is isolated to a few countries with very power and control hungry self proclaimed elites trying to destroy their societies.

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