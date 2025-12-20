Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Nielsen's avatar
Richard Nielsen
1h

Nicely done. I have a complaint, I didn't get a T-shirt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture