StacheD details, in this 8-minute video, what’s STILL happening with that solar-panel-caused fire at a cold storage warehouse in Los Angeles, even though the fire is theoretically contained:

What a disaster, all caused by subsidized solar installation! One can only imagine what this will do to insurance rates for warehouses with solar panels.

#StacheD #LosAngeles #Fire #SolarPanels #ColdStorage

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