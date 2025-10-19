Gavin Maguire, a Reuters columnist, has written an interesting article that appears on the BOE Report. It’s all about the divergence of American and European energy policies, and I repost portions of it below:

Manufacturers in North America and Europe are set to embark on starkly different power-source paths in the decades ahead, which could reshape the future prospects for goods producers on both sides of the Atlantic.

In North America, natural gas is primed to remain the main power source for factories and production lines thanks to the massive gas deposits across the region.

In Europe, an ongoing push to cut reliance on imported fossil fuels is set to shift most factories to run on electricity by mid-century…

Geology is a major driver of the gas versus electric choice facing power system planners in both regions.

Both North America and Europe rely on natural gas for a substantial share of their energy needs, with gas accounting for 36% of North America’s and 24% of Europe’s total energy supplies in 2024, according to data from the Energy Institute.

However, due to its mammoth gas deposits, North America is not only self-sufficient in gas, but is also the world’s largest natural gas exporter, mainly in the form of liquefied natural gas.

Europe, on the other hand, has to import more than half of its gas, which leaves the region heavily reliant on other nations for supplies.

Europe’s heavy import dependence was well known for decades, but only became a decisive pain point following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which triggered sharp cuts to gas flows in the following months.

Europe’s electricity and natural gas prices both stormed higher following the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sending ripples throughout its economy…

In Germany – Europe’s largest economy and previously the top importer of Russian gas – electricity prices in 2025 have averaged around 50% more than the 2010 to 2020 average, according to Open Energy Tracker.

That upsurge in electricity costs has been deeply felt, and has resulted in steep jumps in household and business power bills, cuts to overall power use and nationwide pushes for greater energy efficiency…

In the United States, average electricity prices have climbed by much more than national natural gas prices in recent years, which has generated growing support for maintaining gas as the main pillar of commercial power networks.

So far in 2025, U.S. electricity prices have averaged around 40% more than the 2010 to 2020 average, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows, while U.S. natural gas prices are around 12% more than the 2010 to 2020 average.

The diverging gas and electricity price trends are expected to accelerate the electrification drive among manufacturers in Europe while sustaining the gas-heavy dependence for power in North America…

In North America, the projected continued rise in LNG exports looks set to boost competition for gas supplies with power generators and other industrial users, and could result in steadily climbing gas costs for businesses.

At the same time, greater deployment of energy supplies from renewables, nuclear reactors and other power sources could serve to drive down electricity costs, and give electricity-powered manufacturers a competitive edge.

In Europe, increasing reliance on regional electricity markets will expose manufacturers to bouts of price volatility and potential outages, especially in areas with outdated networks.

And given the need for extensive grid upgrades to enable further cuts to gas use, years of electricity rate rises likely lie ahead for all European electricity consumers, which will eat into manufacturer margins.