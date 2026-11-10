Doug Sheridan sets the record straight on Texas in this great post:

For Texas's economic engine, the most consequential fallout from the election results might be reserved for the grid. With the leadership of the state's PUC and ERCOT poised for a dramatic reshuffling, both administration of Texas power markets and the grid's future prospects seem destined for shakeup.



For years, the reigning political establishment in Austin—led by Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick—governed energy policy as if they were politically bulletproof. Aided by what seems a tsunami of campaign contributions from special interests invested in the state's sprawling renewable energy sector, the GOP permitted a flawed grid strategy to metastasize, championing the unchecked proliferation of weather-dependent wind and solar generation.

To protect their political standing, the same politicans then deployed a series of opaque regulatory devices and anti-market interventions designed to hide the true costs of renewables from the public. The result is a grid that looks in-control on paper, but is functionally fragile in practice.



Now that the political armor has cracked, two distinct dynamics are emerging for the future of the grid.



The first is the potential for a newly emboldened, Democrat-influenced legislature and a revamped PUC to forcefully pivot Texas toward an even more aggressively pro-renewables grid. This would be profoundly negative for the state given its already wildly inefficient grid.



The second dynamic is perhaps even more concerning. For the past several years, grid planners and political leaders have justified exorbitant grid spending based on hockey-stick projections of future electricity demand. The growth was supposed to be driven by a relentless population influx and a massive wave of data centers locating to the state.

The state’s utilities are already aggressively deploying capital to build out the grid to accommodate it. The most glaring example is the Strategic Transmission Expansion Project—a staggering, $33B buildout designed to wire the state for anticipated load growth.



If that promised growth fails to materialize, the Texas grid would clearly languish. Demand will flatline, but its debt and fixed costs will remain. That means the costs of socializing a multi-decade poltical miscalculation will be absorbed by—you guessed it—every household and small business in Texas.



We have long maintained a skeptical view of the Texas renewable energy gorge-fest, warning that no state (or nation) can suspend the physical realities of the grid through legislative fiat or political arrogance. If anything, last week's election results have deepened that concern.



The era of GOP politicians masking the true costs of bad energy policy in Texas is coming to a close. Whether it ends in a spiral of misguided green mandates or a mountain of stranded infrastructure costs, the likely outcome points in a single direction: the prospect for lower electricity prices in Texas is fading fast.

My Take: Sheridan’s nails it. Texas Republicans made a deal with the green-eyed devil to both award green grift to others and get in back in campaign donations and power. They acted like Democrats and are now paying the price. But, the much higher price will surely be paid by consumers (ratepayers and taxpayers).

#Energy #Renewables #Solar #Wind #GreenEnergy #DougSheridan #Texas #GreenGrift #Power

Share