Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
11m

Thank you for publishing this. The relatively short lifetimes of wind farms and their decommissioning is a subject that is often overlooked. It seems obvious that recycling is too difficult and not profitable, so the tons of waste are piling up. No wind farm should be subsidized, and none should ever be built without ironclad contracts and escrow to cover decommissioning.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture