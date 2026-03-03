The wind industry in Texas has gotten a free ride from the Lone Star State for a very long time, and, predictably, it’s resulted in one big mess. I’m not just talking about the dangers to energy security or the ridiculous subsidies paid for these unreliables. No, I’m talking about real messes such as those pictured in a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney Ken Paxton, messes such as these:

This story is hardly new, but the Paxton lawsuit is filled with new details that truly expose the underbelly of the wind industry, which is one huge grift enterprise. Consider the following:

Statutory provisions regarding solid waste, including industrial solid waste, are codified in Chapter 361 of the Texas Health and Safety Code. TCEQ rules regulating industrial solid waste are codified in Chapter 335, Title 30 of the Texas Administrative Code… The unauthorized activities in this suit occurred at two distinct sites. The first site is located at or about 13 Industrial Street, Sweetwater, Nolan County, Texas (“Facility No. 1”).2 At Facility No. 1, the Defendants accept out-of-service wind turbine blades, housings, and nacelles, which are the components of wind turbines that enclose the engine. Wind turbine blades are delivered on-site, cut down, and processed to the required size. Processed blade material is stored in super sacks on-site prior to being used as feed stock for various products. Operations began at Facility No. 1 on October 18, 2017. The second site is located at 4310 State Highway 70 (“Facility No. 2”).3 Defendants accept and store out-of-service wind turbine blades, housings, and nacelles at Facility No. 2. Below is a map of the two facilities. As of March 3, 2025, Facility No. 1 contains approximately 358,996 cubic yards of solid waste. As of March 3, 2025, Facility No. 2 contains approximately 128,171 cubic yards of solid waste. Since operations began in 2017, Defendants have transferred ownership of the Facilities amongst themselves several times… Global LLC began operating at both Facilities in 2017. Global LLC began storing blades, nacelles, and housings at Facility No. 2 in February 2017. Global LLC began storing blades, nacelles, and housings at Facility No. 1 in October 2017. The TCEQ conducted a series of investigations at both Facilities, and documented the unauthorized storage, processing, and disposal of industrial solid waste. On September 18, 2018, TCEQ investigated both Facilities after receiving an anonymous complaint. The investigation revealed that Global LLC engaged in recycling activities without notifying the TCEQ. Investigators also concluded that Global LLC speculatively accumulated wind turbine blades and associated industrial solid waste at the Facilities. Global LLC did not meet the requirement contained in 30 Texas Administrative Code Section 335.9 that 75% of material be recycled per calendar year in order to meet an exception or exemption to the requirement to obtain a permit or authorization for the activity. Global LLC did not have a permit to operate either facility during the September 18, 2018, investigation. Investigators informed Global LLC that it was required to obtain a permit to store industrial solid waste if it could not meet the recycling requirements.

On February 10, 2021, investigators returned to the Facilities. The TCEQ investigator attempted to perform an on-site investigation, but the office door and all gates to the significant recycling activities in quite some time. Investigators were unable to enter and inspect the facilities. However, investigators determined that Global LLC placed waste storage in the unrestricted areas of both facilities. On February 12, 2021, TCEQ investigators contacted Mr. Paul Brush, the Director of Plant Development at the Facilities. Mr. Brush informed TCEQ that the facilities had been closed since at least April 2020, all employees had been furloughed, and no access to either facility could be arranged. Mr. Brush also confirmed that Global LLC had acquired more blades since April 2020 and stored them at both facilities. Mr. Brush also told TCEQ investigators that Global had never recycled 75% of the materials on-site since the facilities had started operating. Additionally, while Global LLC had represented that it was processing wind turbine blades and component parts to then sell as feed stock, Mr. Brush told TCEQ that only a very small amount of processed material had ever left the site and only as samples for potential customers and for lab analysis. Mr. Brush was also unable to provide TCEQ with any records regarding the waste Global LLC accepted and processed. TCEQ cited Global LLC for failing to provide records of hazardous waste and industrial solid waste activities. TCEQ investigators returned to the facilities on October 8, 2021, to follow-up on the February 12, 2021, investigation. At Facility No. 1, no one representing Global LLC was available on-site and Global LLC had abandoned the Site. Investigators noted that Global LLC had not processed any material for recycling since the previous investigation. Investigators documented fiberglass wind turbine blades and fiberglass turbine housings, including more than 2,100 wind turbine blades, some of which can be seen in Figures 2, 3 and 4 below. Investigators documented a total of 320,009.90 cubic yards of waste, covering an area of approximately 940,000 square feet, all of which Global LLC abandoned and disposed. That same day, TCEQ investigators visited Facility No. 2. Investigators observed that Global LLC disposed of approximately 384,000 square feet of waste at Facility No. 2, primarily consisting of approximately 940 discarded wind turbine blades. These blades can be seen in Figures 5, 6, and 7 below. After the visit to the Facilities, TCEQ cited Global for failing to meet the requirement contained in 30 Texas Administrative Code Section 335.9 that 75% of material be recycled per calendar year in order to meet an exception or exemption to the requirement to obtain a permit or authorization for the activity.. The TCEQ entered an Agreed Order against Global LLC on November 16, 2022, Docket No. 2022-0065-IHW-E (“the 2022 Order”). The 2022 Order became effective on November 28, 2022. The 2022 Order applied to both Facility No. 1 and Facility No. 2. The Order required Global LLC to: immediately cease storing any additional industrial solid waste until Global LLC obtained the proper authorization; begin maintaining all records of hazardous and industrial solid waste activities regarding the quantities generated, stored, processed, and disposed of on-site or shipped off-site for storage, processing, or disposal within 30 days; obtain a permit to store Industrial Solid Waste at Facility No. 1 within 365 days; obtain a permit to store Industrial Solid Waste at Facility No. 2 within 365 days; and submit written certification, including detailed supporting documentation showing compliance with the above provisions within 380 days. TCEQ granted an extension request for compliance with the Order, and compliance with Ordering Provisions b. through e. was due on October 15, 2024. The 2022 Order also provided a second option for compliance [that] provided that in lieu of the above ordering provisions, Global LLC instead could remove all unauthorized Industrial Solid Waste from Facility No. 1 and Facility No. 2 and dispose of it at an authorized facility within 60 days. TCEQ granted an extension request for the compliance date, and compliance with Ordering Provision 2.f. was due on October 15, 2024. Donald L. Lilly, the Managing Director of Global LLC, signed the Agreed Order as the authorized representative of Global LLC on June 9, 2022. TCEQ investigators returned to the facilities on March 7, 2025, to evaluate Global LLC’s compliance with the 2022 Agreed Order. Upon arrival, investigators observed that Global LLC had abandoned the Facilities. At Facility No. 1, the building and gates to the processing area were locked and no one was present at the facility. Investigators noted that since the October 8, 2021, investigation, not only had Global LLC not removed any waste from Facility No. 1, but Global LLC accepted additional waste at Facility No. 1, primarily consisting of new blades and nacelles. Investigators obtained shipping manifests from the trucking company that brought blades and nacelles to the site, confirming that Global LLC accepted new industrial solid waste at Facility No. 1 in blatant violation of the 2022 Agreed Order. Investigators observed that Global LLC had added approximately 38,985 cubic yards of new waste to Facility No. 1. A file review indicated that, despite having more than two years to comply with the provisions of the Agreed Order, Global LLC had also not obtained any permits to store industrial solid waste at Facility No. 1, in direct violation of the 2022 Agreed Order. Global LLC also did not maintain any records regarding the collection and storage of industrial solid waste at its Facilities in direct violation of the 2022 Agreed Order. When investigators visited Facility No. 2, it appeared to be in the same state as it was during the previous October 2021 investigation. Global has not removed any waste from the facility, in direct violation of the 2022 Agreed Order. Global LLC appears to have abandoned Facility No. 2. TCEQ conducted a file review, indicating that Global LLC had not obtained any permit to store industrial solid waste at the facility as required by the 2022 Agreed Order. TCEQ issued a notice of enforcement for the continued violations. Investigators visited Facility No. 1 again on October 15, 2025. Global continues to store thousands of discarded wind turbine blades and other component parts at Facility No. 1 in direct violation of the 2022 Agreed Order as shown in the photos below.

The brazen attitude displayed above by the operators of the disposal site is pretty remarkable isn’t it? But it goes beyond them, for the wind industry kept taking materials to this site after the 2022 orders. Why? Presumably because they had few alternatives, and therein lies the problem. The wind industry is built on subsidies, grifting that is, and once the financial grift is exhausted it doesn’t give a damn. tHe whole thing is one gigantic scam.

Hat Tip: J. First

#Texas #WindEnergy #WindTurbineBlades #SolidWastes

Share