Doug Sheridan has lately taken to quoting and/or summarizing the assertions of naive energy writers and then dispensing with the nonsense in a couple of “Our Take” responses. It's a very effective format and his latest post does a nice job taking on an article in the Texas Monthly magazine.

Here are the quotes and his summary:

Russell Gold writes in Texas Monthly, in 2015 there were 251 gas-fired power plants and 168 wind and solar farms on the Texas grid. Today, there are 264 gas plants and 652 wind and solar farms. The energy-generating capacity of renewables has increased nearly 320%, while gas generation is up about 6%.



Yet, state lawmakers are meeting to draft laws to delay and derail the efforts of renewables developers. State Senator Lois Kolkhorst has authored a bill to require permits for new wind and solar farms. That would represent a bureaucratic hurdle not faced by new natural gas plants. The legislation would also give neighboring property owners new lobbying powers to block renewable energy developments.



Kolkhorst claims the bill “offers a common-sense approach to the encroachment of wind and solar facilities being scattered across our great state with no consideration or safeguards for landowners or the environment.” This statement sands down the rough edges of the bill, which proposes use of the “police powers of the state” to regulate wind and solar farms.



Matt Welch of Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation says the bill is an “industry killer… a surefire way for Texas to lose its leadership role in clean energy deployment, not to mention being anathema to traditional conservative values like less government regulation and strong property rights protections.” Exercising such governmental authority over private property would be a major U-turn for Texas, which has enshrined the right to drill wells and build pipelines for oil and gas.



Andrew Flanagan, the CEO of RWE's renewable energy subsidiary, says “We need energy now, more than we ever have… Let the market do the work to make the decisions.” In other words, lawmakers should resist the temptation to meddle. He added he supports a plan championed by Lt Gov Dan Patrick to use taxpayer money to subsidize construction of gas-fired power plants. Patrick has made improving the grid’s reliability a top priority, but it isn’t clear yet what exactly that means.



What is clear is Texas’s economic growth and the rise of renewables have been tightly woven together. This might be the year that all changes.

It’s all too typical stuff designed to push a green narrative and what one might expect to get from a slick magazine of the type usually found on airplanes. Sheridan rips it up with two quick tears:

Our Take 1: After supporting wildly over-rated renewables for decades, that the Texas legislature would now attempt to save the state’s grid from being completely overrun by them via an indirect measure that, as Gold points out, goes against everything Texas stands for perfectly exemplifies the haphazard manner in which state politicians have "managed" the grid. A shame, really.



Our Take 2: We love how the article, with typical liberal media spin, suggests the renewables-laden Texas grid floats on a cloud of market-based principles. Hardly. The development of both renewables... and of would-be gas-fired assets in the Texas Energy Fund... rely heavily on taxpayer subsidies. The cumulative total runs into the tens of billions. That's hardly laissez faire stuff.

Don't you just love it? Never let your damnable politicians manage your grid and never trust a journalist to spot hypocrisy. Those are the lessons here.

#DougSheridan #Texas #TexasMonthly #Renewables

Share