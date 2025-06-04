Doug Sheridan is very unhappy with the Texas legislature, which is dominated by an unholy alliance between corrupt and/or stupid Republican RINOs and Democrats.

He’s 100% correct in his assessment, which I reproduce below:

The FT writes, a campaign by “rightwing” lawmakers in Texas to limit renewable power projects has failed in the state legislature, underscoring the state’s “commitment to all sources of energy” as it strains to meet exploding demand.



Our Take 1: Apparently, at European news outlets like the FT, having concerns about subsidized, part-time energy sources overrunning your power grid makes you a “rightwing” politician.



Our Take 2: Do tell FT, how is a continuation of policies that virtually guarantee that the only new generation built on the state’s grid — at least for the next 5+ years— will be wind or solar a “commitment to all sources of energy”?



An unlikely coalition of renewables groups, manufacturers and oil & gas companies opposed the bills. “It might as well have been the ‘Lobby Employment Act of 2025’ based on the number of lobbyists hired to fight it,” wrote state representative Jared Patterson.



The package of three proposed laws would have required solar and wind projects to purchase gas-fired backup generation, limited where renewable projects could be built and required that half of all new power plant capacity must come from gas-fired generation.

Our Take 3: Texas politicians, including the Governor and Lt. Governor, have allowed massive amounts of subsidized, first-in-line, part-time renewables to poison the economic well on Ercot to such a degree that there's now no quick fix. So, cravenly, they've decided to allow the well to continue to be further poisoned.



Meanwhile, US senators are debating whether to axe Biden-era tax breaks for green energy, and Trump’s policies have halted efforts to expand renewable power sources. Some GOP senators are pushing back against proposals passed by the House to remove incentives in order to pay for the president’s tax cuts.



Our Take 4: We’ll wait to post in detail about the future of the Texas grid once we see what happens with renewables tax credits at the federal level.



This is a critical time for Texas. ERCOT estimates peak demand will nearly double by 2030 because of a rise in population, manufacturers and data centers. In Feb, it predicted the state’s power demand could surpass its supply next summer.



Our Take 5: If more part-time renewables is the only generation Texas has to offer developers of 24/7 data centers and millions of potential new residents, our guess is Ercot’s projections for massive demand growth on the Texas grid will prove wildly off base. Energy prices on Ercot will simply be too high for demand to rise to such levels.



"Texas has an energy dominance," said Doug Lewin, president of Austin, Texas-based Stoic Energy Consulting. "Why would you give it away for ideological reasons?"



Our Take 6: Wait, what? Texas can’t get anyone to develop on its grid without massive federal or state subsidies. That’s not dominance—that’s dependence... on gov’t. No wonder socialist Europe admires the Texas grid so much.

My Take: Texas is in the “fat and lazy” phase, politically. The same thing is starting to happen in Florida. Politicians living off a legacy of success that made their states prosperous, begin to weaken and then surrender to the temptations of even more power and riches, imagining the wave they’re riding will never hit shore, dissipate, and recede. Corruption finds its outlet, reflected here in the coalition of unprincipled RINOs and Democrats, and what they’re doing in this instance. It’s absolutely rotten and it’s not hard to understand the frustration in Sheridan.

