Jo Nova takes a look at what’s happening with energy demand in Texas and it’s simply remarkable. Her article, titled “AI revolution: So big, Texas grid needs the equivalent of 30 Nuclear Reactors By 2030 to meet Power Demand,” makes two points that must be considered by anyone thinking seriously about energy:

It takes more than a decade to develop a nuclear power plant. Texas needs the equivalent of about 30 new nuclear plants in the next five years.

Texas, as good as it is, isn’t going to get 30 nuclear plants over the next five years. Yet, it must do something of a like nature, as this ZeroHedge article indicates:

Coming out of the pandemic, electricity demand on the Texas grid was already growing faster than anywhere else in the country, Bloomberg reports. And now that’s being supercharged by AI, with the state vying to become the data-center hub of the country, if not the world. Individual projects are already starting to request 1 gigawatt of power and they pose new risks to maintaining a stable grid, said Agee Springer, Ercot’s senior manager of grid interconnections. A gigawatt is typically enough to power 250,000 homes in Texas. The data centers “present a reliability risk to the Ercot system,” said Springer, who spoke on a panel at Infocast’s ERCOT Market Summit in Austin this week. “We’ve never existed in a place where large industrial loads can really impact the reliability of the grid, and now we are stepping into that world.”

Ercot said it’s gotten requests equal to 99 gigawatts for new connections to the grid from big power users, including data centers, bitcoin miners and hydrogen producers, according to an internal grid presentation Thursday. That’s up from 40.8 gigawatts last March. The state grid is projecting that peak power demand will jump by 75% by 2030 from the current record of 85.5 gigawatts. The outlook was recently revised up sharply to factor in data centers on top of strong demand from the electrification of the economy. Ercot, lawmakers and regulators are trying to figure out how to bring online data centers without adding stress to the grid, which in extreme conditions increases the chance of blackouts, or if they can be throttled back when needed. “There can’t be any more demand than there is supply,” said Beth Garza, a senior fellow at think tank R Street Institute. There’s a big question as to whether infrastructure can be built fast enough because of supply chain issues, resulting in long wait times for things like big turbines to produce electricity and other key equipment such as transformers. Another critical issues is who is going to pay for all of this build out.

So, what must happen? The answer, no matter how much everyone wants to avoid talking about it, is the three-pillared foundation of coal, natural gas, and nuclear, which we’ve explained numerous times already.

Coal is cheap, plentiful, can be stored and there are mothballed facilities that can be quickly reopened.

Natural gas is also cheap, very clean, can be transported safely and efficiently by pipeline and can be constructed in less than five years.

Nuclear energy in the form of uranium can be stored easily on-site and is super-clean.

The combination of all three is the very definition of energy security: a common sense strategy for meeting any energy demand, even Texas-sized demands. Solar and wind cannot do it, and no one is seriously looking at it to do so.

