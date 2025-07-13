Terrible Toronto! Electric Ferries Have to Run on Diesel Because the Government Forgot to Provide for Battery Chargers!
The MGUY digs into a Canadian story that’s been attracting attention. It’s another ferry debacle:
The MGUY includes a clip from another video and here is the full version of that one, which you’ll very much enjoy:
#MGUY #EVs #Climate #Toronto #Canada #Ferries
GREEN IS THE NEW DUNCE. Could councilors rub their IQs together next time? Or is this signature waste aimed for the financial collapse into a world where the new programmable currency is based on a CARBON STANDARD rather than a Gold, Silver or other standard. Fiat Currency will get it's ratcheting I predict.
the ultimate digital carbon gulag. The US should remember the neurotics are still in the 2030 sustainable development goals. Until the UN is ripped up one President does not form a bulwark against totalitarianism. I am the author of WORLD ON MUTE. get it now on amazon.
GREEN IS THE NEW DUNCE. Could councilors rub their IQs together next time? Or is this signature waste aimed for the financial collapse into a world where the new programmable currency is based on a CARBON STANDARD rather than a Gold, Silver or other standard. Fiat Currency will get it's ratcheting I predict.
the ultimate digital carbon gulag. The US should remember the neurotics are still in the 2030 sustainable development goals. Until the UN is ripped up one President does not form a bulwark against totalitarianism. I am the author of WORLD ON MUTE. get it now on amazon.