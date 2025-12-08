Guest Post from the External Affairs Team at Well Said Coterra.

When educators see energy development in action, it changes the way they teach. That belief is what brought more than 80 teachers and workforce leaders from Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, and California to the Permian Basin this month.

The Energy Educator Retreat has grown from a local idea into a national collaboration connecting classrooms to the workforce that fuels our country. Hosted by Coterra and partners across industry and education, the program gives teachers something many have never had before: a firsthand look at the technologies, people, and careers behind U.S. energy production.

A Growing Need for Skilled People

Every sector of the energy industry is transforming. Digital monitoring, advanced drilling, hydrogen blending, drone-based inspections, and emissions-tracking technologies all require problem-solvers with technical skills. Yet across the U.S., experienced workers are retiring faster than new trainees are entering the trades.

Schools are working hard to fill that gap. Many already offer welding, CDL programs, engineering technology pathways, and dual-enrollment options. What they often lack is proximity to industry.

Coterra’s commitment is to close that distance.

We invest in programs that show students the hands-on careers that pay well, build communities, and contribute to a secure energy future. The retreat reinforces that work by making the energy industry tangible for the people preparing tomorrow’s workforce.

Learning From Leaders Who Shape the Industry

During this year’s retreat in Midland and Odessa, educators engaged directly with engineers, geologists, data analysts, and energy finance experts. Doug Terreson, renowned Wall Street energy analyst, was one of our speakers who challenged attendees to think about the “why” behind American energy. He highlighted how strong economies rely on reliable power, and reliable power depends on skilled people who know how to make it happen.

Educators also joined sessions on topics rarely seen in a textbook, including the vital role of land professionals and the logistics behind delivering energy safely and responsibly. A panel of Coterra land team members shared how their work blends negotiation, regulatory knowledge, environmental stewardship, and genuine connection to local communities.

Experiences That Inspire

The most powerful moments came from being on location: touring the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum’s innovation galleries, climbing onto advanced equipment, and hearing firsthand from the technicians and field crew operating it every day.

Educators returned home with real-world examples that turn physics into pressure pumping, chemistry into fuel refinement, and welding into wellsite infrastructure.

Creating Career Pathways Where They Matter Most

The energy workforce is no longer limited to one state or one career track. Pennsylvania’s Marcellus, Texas’ Permian, and New Mexico’s Delaware Basin all share a tremendous need for skilled workers. That shared challenge demands a national response, and that’s exactly what the retreat represents.

By giving educators visibility into real-world knowledge, we help:

• Strengthen CTE and dual-enrollment programs

• Highlight high-demand jobs like compression techs, CDL drivers, and automation specialists

• Connect students to scholarships, internships, and apprenticeships

• Build communities that thrive through local employment

The Future Depends on What We Teach Today

Our energy system keeps hospitals running, homes warm, and industries moving. The people who support that system deserve recognition and replacement as they retire. That work starts in the classroom.

Coterra is proud to support educators who are shaping the next generation of skilled workers. Their students will build careers that ensure American energy remains affordable, reliable, and secure.

External Affairs Team

Coterra Energy’s External Affairs Team is guided by its efforts to bolster community engagement and advanced energy education. The team works to be a better neighbor and foster community growth within Coterra Energy’s three vital regions: the Marcellus Shale in Northeast Pennsylvania, the Permian Basin in Southwest Texas and Southeast New Mexico, and the Anadarko Basin in Central Oklahoma. The External Affairs Team is led by Bill desRosiers, with support from Becca Myers. Their job involves handling Coterra Energy’s public relations, community outreach, advertising, and political affairs.

