Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Adrian Foley's avatar
Adrian Foley
2h

You are right “Evil thrives when good men fail to take a stand”

It is time stand up and fight!

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The Word Merchant's avatar
The Word Merchant
2h

Tom, our energy work continues. Energy is quite non-partisan these days. We need to continue our support of energy sanity and energy humanism. Both are apolitical. But, you know this.

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