I am writing this for members of my family and readership here who are bleeding badly as a result of last night’s simply devastating election losses. A vicious anti-Semite got elected Senator for Michigan, and a fellow apparently suffering from mental issues got chosen by Texans, for crying out loud. A friend advises that we are facing communism in the face and must pray that we are not consumed by it. I agree, but we must also remember that famous adage that no defeat is final and no victory is forever. This was a unique moment in time, and a year from now things will look much different in everyone’s eyes.

Right now, of course, everyone is playing the blame game, but there’s plenty of that to go around. Trump attracts most of it because he is an easy target for those who don’t like all the bragging and such. None of that ever bothered me because I hold most politicians in contempt, and Trump has been the anti-politician, which I’ve always liked very much about him.

Far more importantly, he has been a hugely consequential and successful President in closing the border, crashing the crime rate, raising real wages, taking on evil Iran, promoting energy development, ending taxes on tips and Social Security, and closing the door on DEI nonsense.

Why did we lose then? Arguably, because too many Americans are “what have you done for me lately, folks” and all they saw was increased gas prices. It didn’t matter that those prices, adjusted for inflation, were far below the higher numbers brought about under Obama and Biden.

Then, there are those data centers that, seemingly, everyone wants to hate because they’re Big Tech, the buildings are big, and AI is scary. Big Tech is, I agree, a repulsive animal in every respect, but who among us doesn’t use their services? Putting it more directly, who among us doesn’t contribute to the demand Big Tech is trying to satisfy? Moreover, we know our enemies in Communist China are financing much of the opposition because they want to be ahead of the game and use AI to attack us.

Those appear, on the surface, to be the three big factors: Trump brags too much, gas prices are too damned high, and data centers are swear words. But are they really? We’ve all known Trump’s flaws for a very long time. Gas prices are not so high, relatively speaking. Everyone wants Big Tech’s services, even when they say they don’t. Some of you used those services to complain, relentlessly, about how much you hate what it takes to deliver them.

So, where does that leave us? Well, I have some answers for you to consider:

Establishment Republicans hate Trump because he’s a disruptor of their Uni-Party games. Bush Republicans and a bitter John Cornyn, who deserved to lose in the primary for his lack of help in getting the Save Act passed, endorsed the crazy Democrat. It was the same in Alaska as the vile Republican, Lisa Murkowski, endorsed another wacky Democrat for Governor. Establishment Republicans are anything but conservative. There was no national “Morning in America” or “Contract for America” campaign. Republicans had huge money advantages and wasted it all by never educating the public on where Democrats stood on 80-20 issues such as boys in girls’ locker rooms and destroying girls’ sports. They never said a word about Trump’s achievements or the indefensible Democrat positions on packing the Supreme Court, eliminating the Senate, and other wild ideas.



Instead, they put money into incredibly stupid local campaigns, where our folks largely avoided 80-20 issues, ran away from Trump’s many accomplishments, and sent us dozens of pieces of direct mail that we all cursed having to deal with.



Worst of all, almost all Republicans adopted “me too” positions on data center hatred as if that would work better than simply acknowledging the issues and deferring to local government to vigorously regulate them. The party leadership at both the state and national level was pathetic in every way. Notice, too, that Democrats never practice “me too” politics. They never apologize and never back down. They change their minds a lot, but never in response to Republican positions. Our people run away when Democrats attack. Our educational system has completely failed us, as my friend John Droz addresses in posts here and here. He includes two videos that I urge you to watch, as they tell the rest of the story. We have been under attack for a very long time, and it shows. We need to turn it around soon, and we will if we can focus on the problem!

Again, no defeat is final. It’s not a political battle; it’s not even a cultural war. It’s a spiritual battle against the forces of communism, relativism, and, frankly, evil ideas even if the people promoting them are not evil. So, do not rest; start preparing for 2028 and the next half-century of battles, as the war never really ends except in failed states such as the Soviet Union. And take heart from Florida, where everything went as hoped and planned. Imagine the power of a Marcio Rubio or Ron DeSantis campaign, who both come from that wonderful state. Fight, fight, fight!

#Election #Trump #Congress #DataCenters #Energy #Defeat #Victory

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