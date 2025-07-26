Guest Post from the External Affairs Team at Well Said Coterra.

We’re halfway through Coterra Energy’s 2025 Summer Internship Program and it’s already shaping up to be one of our most impactful seasons yet.

This year’s cohort includes a mix of returning and new interns, each bringing a unique perspective and strong drive to learn, contribute, and grow. Since orientation in May, they’ve hit the ground running by working alongside mentors in the field and at the office, participating in meaningful projects, and getting a firsthand look at what it takes to power America’s energy future.

In June, our interns traveled to the Permian Basin for an immersive field trip that included rig visits, facility tours, and conversations with our operations teams. For many, it was their first time seeing how the pieces come together—from geology to drilling to completions—and how teamwork, safety, and innovation drive every decision at Coterra.

The first day of the field trip featured an engaging presentation on drill bits and tools from Baker Hughes, who generously provided lunch for our group. On day two, interns explored the chemical processes involved in production with ChampionX and gained insight into gas lift technology from FlowCo. Lunch was provided by CP Well Services, whose support we greatly appreciate. Coterra is proud to partner with contractors and vendors who not only help drive daily operations but share our passion for investing in the development of the next generation of energy workers.

With final presentations coming up in August, we’re excited to see how each intern continues to grow and apply their experience. Their energy, curiosity, and commitment are already making a lasting impact.

Stay tuned for more updates as we close out the program! In the meantime, please enjoy our gallery of photos, including this one:

External Affairs Team

Coterra Energy’s External Affairs Team is guided by its efforts to bolster community engagement and advanced energy education. The team works to be a better neighbor and foster community growth within Coterra Energy’s three vital regions: the Marcellus Shale in Northeast Pennsylvania, the Permian Basin in Southwest Texas and Southeast New Mexico, and the Anadarko Basin in Central Oklahoma. The External Affairs Team is led by Bill desRosiers, with support from Becca Myers and Bonnie Morris. Their job involves handling Coterra Energy’s public relations, community outreach, advertising, and political affairs.

