Anyone would think that Taiwan, faced with a risk of blockade from China, would be doing all it could to ensure self-sufficiency or at least long endurance without supplies. But in energy security, it is going backwards.

President Lai Ching-te’s government is increasing Taiwan’s dependence on short-term energy imports that China can easily stop. The administration is persisting with an almost decade-long campaign to shut down the island’s nuclear power stations and wants to increase the share of liquified natural gas (LNG) in its energy mix. Progress on renewable-energy capacity has been slow.

Lai’s government is understandably concerned about energy security, as at least 97 percent of the island’s energy is imported. But it also wants to reduce carbon emissions, having established a goal of net-zero by 2050. The Taiwanese government views LNG as a cleaner type of energy and is phasing out the widespread use of coal.

Natural gas powered 32 percent of Taiwan’s electricity in 2016. The figure rose to 42 percent last year, and Lai is pushing for it to reach 50 percent by 2030. The drive for LNG grew following Donald Trump’s election as US President. Taiwan plans buy more US LNG over the next decade to help reduce its trade surplus with the United States.

However, LNG is difficult to store long term, which would create problems in the event of a quarantine or blockade. Taiwan is densely populated and has limited space for the fuel’s expensive storage infrastructure. Lu Tsaiying, an energy expert with Taiwan’s Research Institute for Democracy Society and Emerging Technology, notes that Taiwan holds enough LNG for 12 days’ ordinary consumption.

In contrast, the coal stock is enough for 42 days and the crude oil stock for 146 days. In a crisis, the stock of any particular energy source could be made to last longer by reducing consumption, and longer again if the burden of generation were reweighted to other sources.

Lu predicts that coal, which currently powers 39 percent of Taiwan’s electricity, and renewables, powering 12 percent, would be the main sources of energy during a blockade, quarantine or even a war. The government would rely on its existing coal powerplants and convert decommissioned coal-fired power stations into emergency back-up plants.

She estimates that Taiwan could survive for at least 40 days in this way, and possibly much longer depending on its power-rationing system. Coal can be more easily stored, and its energy density is twice that of LNG. According to Lu, ‘the Taiwan government is increasing strategic coal reserves’.

Although Taiwan has been slow to act, it’s beginning to give unprecedented attention to energy security. In July, Lu’s think tank and the American Foundation for Defense of Democracies will hold tabletop exercises focusing on Taiwanese energy resilience. Taiwan’s state-run power company, Taipower, will provide data. Ranking officials and industry leaders will be invited.

There is also ongoing debate in Taiwan around nuclear power. While nuclear fuel must be imported, it requires very little land relative to the power it generates. Lai’s independence-minded Democratic Progressive Party is avowedly anti-nuclear. When his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, first came to power in 2016, she took on a gargantuan task of simultaneously reducing carbon emissions and phasing out carbon-free nuclear energy, which then accounted for 12 percent of the energy mix.

Many renewable-energy projects are now running dramatically behind schedule. Tsai originally aimed for renewables to make up 20 percent of Taiwan’s energy mix by 2025. The government missed this deadline, extending it to the end of 2026. Despite this extension, experts remain sceptical of the Lai administration’s ability to reach its target. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s six aging nuclear reactors have been decommissioned on schedule, with the final one to be decommissioned on 17 May.

Energy shortages in Taiwan present a global security risk, as the island makes about 90 percent of the world’s most advanced chips. The semiconductor industry is especially energy-intensive, and a power disruption of only a few seconds can damage output. Along with many minor power disruptions, Taiwan has suffered three major blackouts over the past seven years. In 2022, one of those major blackouts left more than 5 million homes without electricity and reportedly cost semiconductor, petrochemical and steel businesses more than NT$5 billion.

The Taiwanese government tends to blame blackouts on human error and an over-centralised grid, but critics argue that operating power reserves are insufficient. Artificial intelligence industries also consume enormous amounts of energy, leading some to question whether Taiwan’s power supply can meet growing demand.

Nuclear power was the only domestic issue that significantly divided the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the two opposition candidates during last year’s presidential election. The DPP’s main opposition, the Nationalist Party, wants to pass laws extending the life of the one remaining reactor in southern Taiwan.

On 9 March, Tung Tzu-hsien, the deputy convener of Lai’s climate committee, voiced support for nuclear power, pointing to the importance of Taiwan maintaining manufacturing capacity ‘if war breaks out.’

The US de facto ambassador Raymond Greene told the Taiwanese media that nuclear power was ‘an exciting area for cooperation going forward,’ adding that the US had offered to help Taiwanese government with a transition, if it wanted one.

Lu notes that even though the Nationalist Party’s legislation is expected to clear Taiwan’s parliament, Taiwanese laws will still require the reactor to undergo lengthy security checks. This means it will take three to five years before the shuttered reactor is operational again.

Editor's Note: The implications here are enormous. Taiwan makes the world’s computer chips and Communist China is salivating to attack and bring the island nation into the evil communist fold. Moreover, CCP leader Xi is under severe economic and political pressure, and what better way to relieve the latter than to go to war?

Taiwan, where my wife’s cousin. William Kupfer, served as a Catholic bishop after escaping the communists with the Chinese Nationalists to whom he missioned as a Maryknoll priest, is threatened every day with multiple provocations. It's as serious as could be, not only for Taiwan, but us as well, and its energy couldn’t be more important right now for everyone.

Hat Tip: JoNova

#Taiwan #EnergySecurity #CCP #EnergySecurity101 #Nuclear #Coal #NaturalGas

Share