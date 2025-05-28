Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Dick Storm
2h

Island nations are truly energy islands. Taiwan is much larger than say Hawaii or the Canary Islands. But Energy Islands show their strengths and weaknesses faster than the U.S. lower 48 because of the interconnecting Grid. Perhaps the great inherent reliability of our Grid is why the public is so naive on primary energy policies? Taiwan also very likely has a better public energy education program than the U.S.

A Balanced generation portfolio is a big step in the right direction.

William Rickards
44m

Slitting their own wrists by believing in the bogeyman of MMGW. Shutting down nuclear and coal - pure insanity with China poised. Recipe for WW3 and our fault for allowing Taiwan to develop the chip industry without domestic sourcing. Ingenuity in a vulnerable country strikes yet once more! They need Chris Wright and Lee Zeldin.

