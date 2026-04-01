Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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melanie nivelt's avatar
melanie nivelt
5d

There is no confirmed process, nor companies that “recycle” turbines, solar panels and BESS facilities. Decommissioning is a lie….

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