Bloomberg, which is typically a leftist, anti-oil, anti-gas, anti-coal, and pro-wind news outlet, has published quite the expose on the Sweetwater, Texas, wind turbine graveyard about which so much attention has been directed in recent years. The Google Earth image below shows the blade graveyard on the right and the large cemetery mentioned in the story on the left.

Here is a little of the story:

For nearly a decade, residents of Sweetwater have been confronted by a jarring sight as they leave and enter this small West Texas town: thousands of used wind-turbine blades. The blades take up nearly 1 million square feet in a field off Interstate 20. Hundreds more occupy a second site nearby. Originally up to 200 feet long — nearly the wingspan of a Boeing 747 — the blades have been cut into thirds, exposing gaping openings. Locals complain they’re a haven for rattlesnakes, collect water that attracts mosquitoes, and pose a threat to children living nearby. The town has repeatedly asked the company that left the blades there to remove them, with no success. “It’s really ugly,” says Samantha Morrow, the city attorney. She’s received quotes to remove the blades, but they range from $13 million to $54 million, beyond the city’s budget. Thousands of visitors come to Sweetwater each year for its rattlesnake roundup, and the town also draws traffic tied to nearby wind energy projects. Miesha Adames, Sweetwater’s executive director of economic development, says the blades have damaged the town’s reputation.

The story then proceeds deeply into the rot that surrounds this turbine blade graveyard. The community is upset, to say the least, and it’s reflected in a joint statement put out by Sweetwater City leaders and its Economic Development agency:

City of Sweetwater and Sweetwater Economic Development Joint Statement Regarding State Civil Enforcement Action on Improper Disposal of Wind Blade Materials SWEETWATER, Texas – The City of Sweetwater and Sweetwater Economic Development are aware of the civil lawsuit filed by the Office of the Texas Attorney General against Global Fiberglass Solutions concerning the improper disposal of wind turbine blade materials in and around Sweetwater. This issue has been a longstanding concern for our community, and we recognize this legal action as an important step forward in the ongoing process to address environmental impacts and ensure accountability under Texas law. For an extended period of time, the City and our economic development partners have worked diligently behind the scenes in cooperation with law enforcement and with local, county and state-level agencies to support appropriate investigation, documentation, and regulatory response. We have continued to coordinate with the Nolan County District Attorney’s Office, along with local, state and environmental regulatory partners, as part of the broader effort to ensure this matter is addressed through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels. “The City of Sweetwater has remained committed to protecting the integrity of our community and the land we are proud to call home, said City Manager Bryan Sheridan. “We will continue working alongside our partners at every level to support a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant Sweetwater for current and future generations.” “At Sweetwater Economic Development, we’re committed to growing our community in a way that’s good for both people and the environment,” said Miesha Adames, Executive Director of Sweetwater Economic Development. “Protecting our land, our neighbors, and our way of life is at the heart of everything we do.” As this legal process moves forward, we will continue working with our partners to support the long-term health, quality of life and future of Sweetwater.

What all this demonstrates is that the wind industry depends, for its survival, not only on massive grift in the form of direct and indirect subsidies, but also literally dumping its problems on communities such as Sweetwater.

Hat Tip: R. Keen

#Texas #WindTurbineBlades #Graveyard #Sweetwater

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