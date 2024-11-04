You’d think Dimock, Pennsylvania, the heart of gas drilling in the Northeast portion of the Marcellus Shale region made famous by Josh Fox, Mark Ruffalo and a host of other fractivist characters, had never heard of drilling prior to shale gas taking off in 2007. The truth, though, is that Dimock is just a small hamlet in Susquehanna County where oil and gas were a hot topic a century earlier.

The following story appeared in the Montrose Democrat (a county seat newspaper) on October 28, 1920:

Salt Springs is now a Pennsylvania State Park. Ironically, it is located very near the home of one of the fractivists who has wandered the country with a jug of brown water, making extravagant claims alleging recent natural gas drilling and fracking was the first time residents ever had to deal with methane in their water wells. The truth is anyone could always visit Salt Springs and light the water on fire. I’ve done it myself and you can see the bubbles in this photo:

History does have a way of righting the record, doesn't it?

