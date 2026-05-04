Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

This is a critical moment for reliable, affordable energy in the Northeast, and your voice can make a difference. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is currently accepting public comments on the Constitution Pipeline, representing an important step toward finally advancing this long-delayed project and a key opportunity for supporters to be heard.

If you support building the Constitution Pipeline, please take a few minutes to submit a brief comment to FERC today May 4, 2026, because your input truly matters. We have instructions below on how to file a comment (it takes just a couple of minutes).

We received the email below from Williams yesterday, encouraging supporters of his vital project to make their voices heard. We heartily agree! We followed the instructions and provided a comment (see below).

As a reminder, the Constitution Pipeline is a 124-mile greenfield pipeline from the Marcellus gas fields of Susquehanna County, PA, to Schoharie County, NY, to move Marcellus gas into New York State and New England. The pipeline will connect with the Iroquois Gas Transmission pipeline and Tennessee Gas Pipeline in Schoharie, carrying those molecules to New York City and New England.

The project was canceled in 2020 after New York repeatedly rejected the necessary permits. President Trump brokered a deal with New York Governor Kathy Hochul to resurrect the project last year, and now, FERC is actively reviewing two requests related to reviving the project (see FERC Takes New Look at Constitution Pipeline Before Reissuing Cert).

FERC opened a “scoping period” and is seeking public comments. The deadline for comments is Monday, May 4. FERC will use the comments and its own internal review to determine whether to (a) immediately reissue the existing certificates, or (b) require a new Environmental Assessment (EA) or a much more involved (longer period of time) new Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) before it reissues the certificates for each project.

Now is the time to file your comments in support of reissuing the certificates asap.

The email Williams sent yesterday:

ACT NOW: Support Affordable Energy Dear Northeast Energy Supporter, This is a critical moment for reliable, affordable energy in the Northeast—and your voice can make the difference. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is accepting public comments on the Constitution Pipeline, an important step toward finally advancing this long-delayed project. This comment period is a key opportunity for supporters to be heard. If you support building the Constitution Pipeline, please submit a brief comment to FERC by May 4, 2026. It only takes a few minutes, and it truly matters. Why speak up? Keep energy affordable: Adding supply helps steady heating and electricity bills—especially during winter cold snaps.

Strengthen reliability: When demand spikes, families and businesses should be able to count on the heat and power staying on.

Avoid winter price shocks: Fewer extreme price spikes mean more money stays in your pocket.

Support local jobs and economies: Reliable energy underpins small businesses, manufacturing, and regional growth.

Reduce emissions today: Natural gas is cleaner than heating oil and helps lower emissions while supporting the energy transition. Submitting a comment is quick and easy: 1. Visit www.ferc.gov

2. Click FERC Online and select eComment

3. File under Docket No. CP13-499-006

4. Share why reliable, affordable energy matters to you or your community

(Example: “I support the Constitution Pipeline because it will help deliver reliable, affordable energy to the Northeast, reduce winter price spikes and reduce reliance on higher-emission fuels like heating oil.”) Please take a moment today to make your voice heard. Public input plays an important role in these decisions, and this is a rare chance to show strong support for common-sense energy solutions in the Northeast. Thank you for standing up for affordable energy, reliable heat, and a stronger region.*

We followed the steps above to leave a comment and have a few tweaks. First, when you click on the eComment link and fill out your information, an email will be sent to you with a link to continue the process. So, be sure to give FERC an accurate email address.

Second, you’ll be asked to input a docket number. We found we had to manually type in the docket number, CP13-499-006. Only the “CP” part is from the alphabet; everything else is a numeral (don’t use Os for 0s). If you type it in character by character, the correct docket will appear, and you can then click it to select it. We did not have any luck copying and pasting the number (perhaps you will).

You can then leave your comment. Our advice would be to use your own language or to vary it from the example Williams provides.

Finally, do it TODAY, as it is the final day for comments. Don’t wait! This is a small but important way you can affect a positive outcome.

#NaturalGas #ConstitutionPipeline #NewYork #MarcellusShale #Comments #DEC #Williams #FERC

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