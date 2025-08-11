Ed “Mad” Miliband, the UK’s Net Zero Nero, is as noisy as it gets when it comes to phony green energy, but as push comes to shove economically, the Brits are looking for alternatives. And, they are looking at natural gas because their support for net-zero onionskin thin.

The story comes from DNYUZ, a digital news platform that aggregates and republishes content from other sources and this article (original from Politico here) speaks volumes. Consider the following excerpts:

Tech giants must be allowed to burn more fossil fuels if the U.K. is to become a global AI leader, British ministers were told this summer. The warning was raised at a meeting in late June between Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and executives from leading U.S. tech firms. The suggestion — that on-site gas fuel cells could provide an “interim measure” to get around lengthy waits for a connection to the electricity grid — exposes the tensions the U.K. faces as it tries to be both a climate leader and an “AI maker.” Achieving the latter relies on rapidly increasing the number of energy-intensive data centers for AI on British soil… Ministers were further told that “high wholesale electricity prices, long lead times for grid connections, and energy pricing are challenges to data center investment across the U.K.” at a second meeting in June, days after the government promised new measures to speed up grid connections in its Industrial Strategy. A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said its plan for the U.K. to reach clean power by 2030 will enable the development of energy-intensive data centers, alongside work with regulator Ofgem and network companies “to reform the outdated connections process and speed up delivery of new infrastructure.”

…As countries race to adapt their electricity grids for the demands of AI, locating data centers close to new and existing gas facilities has been suggested as a quick way to access energy… [A] recent report by the Tony Blair Institute warned that “bridging measures” will be needed to meet the U.K.’s short-term demand for AI infrastructure until adequate clean energy, including nuclear, is brought online. It urged the government to permit developers to site data centers close to both existing gas plants and purpose-built “modular” gas fuel cells… Gas pipeline operators are “actively pursuing” enquiries from data centers, the Future Energy Networks, which represents the U.K.’s gas transmission network, told The Times in April. The U.K.’s National Energy Systems Operator (NESO) has said the U.K. will require up to 35GW of spare gas capacity even if the U.K. hits the government’s target for a clean power system by 2030.

Don’t you love it? The lure of economic development always trumps green energy as a cause. That’s because everyone knows the latter is phony, and a fantastical bit of virtue signaling among the elite, only made possible by real economic development and real economic security that affords such luxury class thinking.

The same thing has happened among Big Tech, of course, and it’s only a matter of time before we see an AI data center powered by coal with a few solar panels out to create a Potemkin Village effect. And, like the excuse offered by the UK energy planners, they will assure us it’s only temporary. Green energy support is onionskin thin.

