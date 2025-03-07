Sunnova Energy International Inc. describes itself as “a leading adaptive energy services company, and it recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. They looked a bit like this:

Here was the good news:

"Total cash increased by 11% in 2024. This was accomplished without issuing new corporate capital. While total cash increased, unrestricted cash remained relatively flat, below our estimated $100 million increase. This miss was primarily due to lower tax equity contributions stemming from timing delays of ITC sales, fewer installed systems, and funds received in December classified as restricted," said William J. (John) Berger, Sunnova's founder and CEO.

Unfortunately for Sunnova, that was pretty much all the good news there was. Here’s what we learn, in fact:

Solar energy system and product sales revenue decreased by 13% (-$44.1 million) in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to decreases in inventory sales

Cost of revenue—customer agreements and incentives, which is core to our business operations, increased by 43% (+$64.2 million)

Cost of revenue related to service customers, loan agreements and underwriting costs (such as credit checks, title searches and the amortization of UCC filing costs) for new customers and solar energy systems increased by 22% (+$4.2 million)

Operations and maintenance expense increased by 8% (+$8.0 million)

General and administrative expense increased by 19% (+$74.8 million)

Interest expense, net increased by 32% (+$119.2 million)

Cash flows from operating activities and availability and commitments under existing financing agreements are not sufficient to meet obligations and fund operations for a period of at least one year from the date we issue our consolidated financial statements without implementing additional measures to manage our working capital, secure additional tax equity investment commitments or waivers of conditions to access existing tax equity commitments, and refinance certain of our obligations.

The company lost $447,773,000 in 2024 after losing $502,426,000 in 2023.

Then, there is this from Bloomberg:

Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares plunged 71% as the company warned there’s substantial doubt it will remain in business. That came less than a week after First Solar Inc., the biggest US solar manufacturer, said it was seeing increasing customer delays. And it was also on the heels of Sunrun Inc., the biggest US residential solar company, saying it expects installation volumes to be flat this year. The US solar industry is in the midst of the biggest reckoning it’s faced since going mainstream more than a decade ago.

So, it doesn’t look good. This motivated me to ask the obvious question of Grok:

Has Sunnova received federal subsidies? Yes, Sunnova Energy International Inc. has received federal subsidies, most notably in the form of a significant loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). In September 2023, Sunnova finalized a $3 billion partial loan guarantee agreement through the DOE’s Loan Programs Office (LPO) under a program called Project Hestia. This guarantee, which covers up to 90% of $3.3 billion in loans, supports Sunnova’s efforts to finance rooftop solar and battery storage systems for an estimated 75,000 to 115,000 homeowners, particularly in disadvantaged communities. While not a direct cash grant, this guarantee reduces the company’s borrowing costs by assuring lenders of repayment, effectively acting as a subsidy by lowering financial risk and facilitating over $5 billion in loan originations. Beyond this, Sunnova benefits indirectly from federal subsidies available to the solar industry, like the Investment Tax Credit (ITC). The ITC, extended under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, offers a 30% tax credit on solar system costs through 2032, dropping to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034. Sunnova’s business model—leasing solar systems or offering power purchase agreements—allows it or its investors to claim these credits, offsetting installation costs. While specific amounts tied to Sunnova’s ITC claims aren’t public, the company’s CEO, William Berger, called the IRA a “big boom” for the industry in a 2022 earnings call, signaling reliance on such incentives. There’s no evidence of additional direct federal grants to Sunnova beyond the DOE loan guarantee, but the ITC and loan support are substantial subsidies. Critics on X and in conservative media have flagged the DOE deal as wasteful, especially given Sunnova’s recent financial struggles—its stock dipped below $1 in March 2025 amid bankruptcy warnings—but the subsidies themselves are confirmed.

What more do we need to know to realize we've all been victims of the worst sort of corporatism?

