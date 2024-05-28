Guest Post from Ron Stein, P.E.

Suing the only supply chain source for the products and fuels demanded by humanity is financial stupidity!

Never bite the hand that feeds you without a replacement to support the products demanded by our materialistic society.

After the discovery of crude oil, and humanity’s ingenuity to manufacture that black cruddy-looking tar substance into oil derivatives, the growth began of various products and fuels made from those derivatives. Those “products” have seen increasing acceptance that has grown into outright demands by society.

Those “products” became the basis of various infrastructures and modes of transportation that did not exist before the 1800s. The world then populated from 1 to 8 billion in less than 200 years AFTER the introduction of a supply chain source for the products and fuels demanded by humanity.

Shockingly, 80% of the 8 billion on this planet — more than six billion people — live on less than $10 a day, and almost half the world — over three billion people — live on less than $2.50 a day and struggle to stay alive.

The few in wealthy societies have been enabled over the last 200 years by coal, oil, and natural gas products that have provided the leisure — and the funding — for numerous environmentalist groups to focus on “climate change!”

Many developing nations do not share the Western elite’s obsession with reducing emissions. Since life for most people on earth is still a battle against poverty, hunger, and disease, many countries, particularly India and much of Africa, will continue to focus on becoming richer through fossil fuels and the many products that have made richer countries have a more comfortable living lifestyle.

Now, environmentalists in the affluent countries obsessed with “climate change” are demanding a halt to oil exploration, but “Big Oil” only exists because the wealthier countries are addicted to the products and fuels that are manufactured from fossil fuels that make their lives more comfortable!

“Big Oil” companies are facing mounting legal challenges with allegations ranging from violations of state laws to demands for reparations and criminal charges. A wide range of organizations and communities are battling against oil majors as governments worldwide start putting the environment first and the economy last.

The number of lawsuits against oil and gas companies has risen significantly over the last few years. In the U.S., there are currently at least 32 lawsuits targeting fossil fuel companies to pay for the climate disasters caused by the products demanded by humanity, stop the development of fossil fuel projects, and protect the environment. The companies accused of these damages include the oil majors Exxon Mobil, BP, Chevron, Sunoco, Suncor, Shell, ConocoPhillips, Koch Industries, and the American Petroleum Institute.

Society’s demands for smaller and faster electronics and bigger and faster planes, ships, and launches into outer space have made fossil fuels the foundation for our lifestyles and economy. Living standards, health, and longevity — and over 6,000 vital products, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cell phones, eyeglasses, fertilizers, wind turbine blades, plastics, paints, and tires — are just a sampling of our materialistic demands.

So-called “earth-friendly” electricity generation from wind and solar in the few healthy and wealthy countries of Germany, Australia, USA, Great Britain, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, and all of the EU, representing about 12% of the eight billion of the world’s population, only generate occasional electricity from breezes and sunshine as they cannot manufacture anything. Wind and solar are not a supply chain source for the products and fuels demanded by humanity as they only generate electricity.

Wind turbines and solar panels blanket millions of acres of farmland, scenic areas, and wildlife habitats; require billions of tons of ores; generate billions of tons of toxic water and air pollution from mining and manufacturing that is out-of-site, as it’s all done in poor developing countries that inflict atrocities to the working poor labor force of yellow, brown, and black skin people, and inflict environmental degradation to “their” landscapes.

Since the world has yet to identify the replacement for the fossil fuels that are the basis of the supply chain for every product and fuel in society that did not exist 200 years ago, let’s “Never Bite The Hand That Feeds You” UNTIL you have a replacement.

The elephant in the room is that energy literacy conversations are avoided by the ruling class, powerful elite, and media, as the end of fossil fuels that are manufactured into all the products and transportation fuels that built the world from one to eight billion in less than 200 years, would be the end of civilization as we know it. “Unreliable electricity” from breezes and sunshine cannot manufacture anything. Remember, wind turbines and solar panels only generate electricity as they CANNOT make anything!

Stupidly, without a backup source, this trend is likely to continue, with governments and consumers putting increasing pressure on companies to improve their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and support a transition to JUST occasional electricity generation from wind and solar.

Thus, before we chastise “Big Oil” for impacting climate change, we need to ask ourselves, “How dare WE continuously demand the products and fuels made from oil that make our life more comfortable?”

These lawsuits blame “Big Oil” for everything wrong with the environment, even though they only exist to meet humanity’s addiction to the products and fuels that are manufactured from fossil fuels. For these lawsuits and others to follow, there are two outcomes, both bad as they are introducing additional costs that will financially impact the interests of financially challenged people who need abundant and affordable transportation fuels for planes, ships, vehicles, space exploration, and the more than 6,000 products manufactured from fossil fuels:

Lawsuits may win financial awards and force some majors out of business, reducing the supply chain of products and fuels and thus increasing the cost of all the products and fuels demanded by developed countries and manufactured by the surviving fossil fuel companies.

Fossil fuel majors pay the fines and continue their business, increasing their cost of doing business, which will increase the cost of all those products and fuels demanded by the users.

Both above outcomes from suing The Hand That Feeds You have the same results: With fossil fuels being the basis of virtually all the products and fuels in society that did not exist 200 years ago, there will be further inflationary costs added to everything that the users demand from fossil fuels.

These lawsuits deny the world’s poorest people access to the products for disease control, sanitation, and agriculture that make modern living standards, healthcare, and life itself possible in wealthier countries.

Looking back at the history of the petroleum industry, it illustrates that the black cruddy looking crude oil was virtually useless unless it could be manufactured (refineries) into oil derivatives that are now the basis of transportation fuels and for the oil derivatives that are the basis of products, such as silicon-based semiconductor chips, plastics, lubricants, and medications, that are essential for supporting modern lifestyles.

Thus, before we abandon crude oil and introduce shortages of all those products supporting the economy and the 8 billion now on this planet, a crude oil replacement must be identified, as the world needs a backup plan that supports the supply chain of the products demanded by our materialistic society.

Reposted from America Out Loud News with permission of the author.

Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, energy consultant, speaker, author of books and articles on energy, environmental policy, and human rights, and Founder of PTS Advance, a California based company.

