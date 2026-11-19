Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its latest Oil Market Report, expects global oil supply to exceed demand by around 2 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter — the first surplus since the Iran war began —reversing an earlier forecast for a deficit.

Persian Gulf oil exports recovered to 18.4 million barrels per day in October, or 74% of prewar levels, due to a surge from Saudi Arabia and Iraq despite continued tanker attacks, and global inventories rose for the first time since June. The agency expects the surplus to reach 3.8 million barrels per day in 2027, although shipping disruptions continue to remain a risk.

Global demand is expected to recover by 2 million barrels per day in 2027 after falling by a projected 2.7 million barrels per day this year, averaging 102.3 million barrels per day in 2026 and 104.3 million barrels per day in 2027.

Saudi Arabia raised crude oil production to 10 million barrels a day in October, and Iraq’s output reached a seven-year high of 4.6 million a day. While consumption is set to rebound next year, the IEA expects it to remain below 2025 levels, with the growth concentrated in petrochemical feedstocks while “high prices, electrification and fuel efficiency” temper the rebound in vehicle fuels. LPG/ethane and naphtha will account for 80% of the 2027 increase, compared with modest gains for transport fuels.

Oil supply losses from the Mideast Gulf and Russia are partially offset by production growth from the Americas, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Guyana, which are expected to increase oil output by a combined 1.6 million barrels per day. IEA expects global oil supply to fall by 4.8 million barrels per day to 101.6 million barrels per day in 2026, before rebounding by 6.6 million barrels per day to 108.1 million barrels per day in 2027.

IEA members are speeding up the release of remaining emergency oil stockpiles pledged earlier this year, discharging a further 71 million barrels through the end of February. Last month, European nations promised to accelerate the process following criticism from the United States for not acting quickly enough.

While observed oil inventories rose last month by 52 million barrels in October, the first monthly increase since June, the increase was dominated by barrels at sea, as onshore stockpiles remained at their lowest levels in a decade.

Benchmark crude oil is down about 18% since late October, offering consumers relief from high fuel costs. Brent crude oil traded below $95 a barrel on November 16. U.S. average gasoline and diesel prices have fallen below $4 a gallon for gasoline and below $6 a gallon for diesel.

On November 17, U.S. gasoline prices averaged $3.78 a gallon, and U.S. diesel prices averaged $5.98 a gallon. While shipments of crude oil and condensate exported from the Persian Gulf recovered to about 86% of pre-escalation levels, refined product exports from the Gulf averaged about 3.1 million barrels per day, roughly half of pre-conflict volumes.

Goldman Sachs’ Forecast

Like the IEA, Goldman Sachs predicts an oil market surplus in 2027, with crude oil production exceeding end-use demand by 2 million barrels per day. The bank expects Brent crude prices to average $88 per barrel next year, dropping to $78 by year-end as the risk premium gradually normalizes, despite ongoing supply risks, including the Iran conflict and regional supply disruptions.

The bank expects a slowdown in China’s oil demand growth due to reduced consumption of oil products used in the transport sector, lowering China’s total oil demand by 400,000 barrels per day in 2027.

Goldman Sachs expects Middle East supply to rise above 2025 levels because new pipeline projects bypass the Strait of Hormuz and expanded ship-to-ship transshipment operations aided by the U.S. Navy.

An example is the second oil pipeline under construction in the United Arab Emirates, which will connect fields with the port of Al Fujairah. Slated to start in 2027, the project will provide an alternative route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz and expand the UAE’s export capacity.

EIA Forecast

The Energy Information Administration (EIA), in its November Short-Term Energy Outlook, expects Brent oil prices to average $97 a barrel in 2026, fall to $86 a barrel in 2027, and decline further to $77 a barrel by the end of 2027.

The agency also expects an oil supply surplus of around 4 million barrels per day in 2027, with supply at 108.4 million barrels per day and demand at 104.4 million barrels per day. It projects demand in 2027 to be equivalent to 2025 levels, while supply is about 2 million barrels per day higher than in 2025.

Conclusion

Major forecasters expect oil supply to exceed demand in 2027 by 2 to 4 million barrels per day, dropping oil prices to around $78 a barrel by the end of 2027. The surplus may begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, reversing previous forecasts of a deficit.

Supply changes are driven by increased Middle East output from new pipeline projects that bypass the Strait of Hormuz and expanded ship-to-ship transshipment operations.

Goldman Sachs expects a slowdown in China’s oil demand growth due to reduced consumption of oil products used in the transport sector, lowering China’s total oil demand by 400,000 barrels per day in 2027.

Oil demand growth next year is expected to concentrate in petrochemical feedstocks, with only modest gains in transport fuels.

#Oil #IER #DataCenters #Diesel #China #IEA #SaudiArabia #StraitOfHormuz

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