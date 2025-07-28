Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Duke Energy is a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and is one of America’s largest energy holding companies. Duke’s electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, and it collectively owns 50,000 megawatts of energy-generating capacity.

Duke’s natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people. We’ve covered many stories over the years of Duke seeking to build new gas-fired power generation throughout its territory.

Here’s another new one: Duke wants to build two new gas-fired power plants (combined capacity of 850 megawatts) near its home base, just outside of Charlotte in Rowan County, North Carolina.

Duke made a preliminary filing yesterday with the North Carolina Utilities Commission, seeking permission to build the natural gas units on the former coal plant site at the Buck complex. It would be adjacent to Duke’s 718-megawatt natural gas-fired, combined-cycle plant that opened at the site in 2011.

Given the pipelines that run through North Carolina, or soon will (including MVP Southgate), it’s a safe bet that Marcellus/Utica molecules will feed these facilities near Charlotte. Hence our interest.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) is planning two new natural gas-powered combustion turbines at the former Buck Steam Station site in Rowan County. The Charlotte-based utility today made a preliminary filing with the N.C. Utilities Commission seeking permission to build the natural gas units, which would have a combined capacity of 850 megawatts. The project would be built on the former coal plant site at the Buck complex. It would be adjacent to Duke’s 718-megawatt natural gas-fired, combined-cycle plant that opened at the site in 2011. The new units, if approved, would use the existing natural gas pipeline serving the site. Duke hopes to begin construction on the new natural gas units in 2028, pending NCUC approval. The project would open in 2030 under that timeline.

The company must wait at least 120 days after its preliminary filing before submitting an application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity. The CPCN application will outline more project details and trigger a regulatory process, including permitting and public hearings. A total investment figure for the Rowan County project is unclear. Duke employs 35 people at the Buck site, which also has coal-ash recycling operations. The new project would create up to 10 more jobs there. Duke estimates the project would also add between 600 and 800 construction jobs. The Buck site has a long history in Rowan County. It has been used for power generation since 1926. Duke retired its coal plant there in 2013. The former coal plant was demolished in 2018. The new generation could be an asset for economic development in Rowan County, which has been on an industrial hot streak in recent years. Rod Crider, president and CEO of the Rowan Economic Development Council, said some of the county’s recent wins can be attributed to available utilities. The county last month won a $500 million, 1,181-job commitment from Fortune 500 company Jabil Inc. for a new manufacturing plant in Salisbury. Jabil joined Macy’s Inc., Chick-fil-A Supply and Chewy as companies to bring significant investments to Rowan County in recent years. Duke’s investment in Rowan County continues the area’s economic development momentum, Crider said. “The requirements that companies are asking for has really increased tremendously over the last few years,” Crider said of the role that available power plays in economic development and business recruitment. “Having that capacity and resiliency in our grid just makes us more competitive.” The new natural gas units in Rowan County are part of Duke’s larger Carolinas Resource Plan. That plan maps the company’s pathway to reduce carbon emissions and create new generation. Duke is pursuing a similar project at the Marshall Steam Station site in Catawba County. It also recently revealed plans to build a new natural gas plant in Anderson County, South Carolina. In 2025, Duke is focusing on accelerating its build of new generation after winning approval of its resource plan last year.

Editor’s Note: These new plants are examples of what’s happening everywhere as grid operators confront the reality that they need a lot more energy and need it now, Solar and wind can’t provide it without destroying the grids. There are but three realistic choices: coal, natural gas, and nuclear are the only feasible options.

Coal is cheap and easily stored. It will be used again for new plants as we get by the Obama-era political incorrectness of this resource, but it’s going to take some time.

Nuclear is also easily stored but is still too expensive. That will change, but it, too, will take time.

Natural gas cannot be easily stored, but pipeline network upgrades can solve that problem, plus it’s cheap and ready to go. That’s why it’s suddenly on everyone’s agenda.

#AI #DataCenters #DukeEnergy #MarcellusShale #NaturalGas #Coal #Energy #Nuclear #Pipelines #MarcellusShale #UticaShale #Grids

Share

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.