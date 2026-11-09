The great JoNova has put up a post that concisely summarizes the big problem with renewables: they require subsidies on top of subsidies, and that applies here, especially in blue states, just as much as it does in Australia. Here it is:

The latest brainwave of our collective Australian Energy Ministers is to establish a “strategic reserve of electricity”. Which sounds a lot like what normal people have called “back up power” for the last 100 years.

It appears State Energy Ministers have realized they have to do something about the coming blackouts, but they don’t have it in them to just say, the skeptics were right, we need more back up power, because that would be like admitting the climate deniers had a point.

Also, if you call it backup power, people might ask why we got rid of so much of it in the first place. But call it a strategic reserve and suddenly it’s an exciting new policy initiative.

So they’ve discovered the ancient bureaucratic art of renaming the problem, commissioning another report, and emerging triumphantly with a solution that has been around for a century. That way they can pretend they are saving the day with something they dreamed up themselves to solve a problem that has only appeared yesterday.

It’s so unfair. Who could have seen the blackouts coming just because we’re trying to shut down an efficient one hundred year old grid and replace it with things we haven’t quite invented yet?

Energy ministers consider power reserve as renewable shortfalls threaten reliability By Colin Packham, The Australian Energy ministers are considering establishing a strategic reserve of electricity to protect Australia against prolonged periods of low wind and solar output. Their concerns reflect the inability of the power grid to cope with the retirement of coal-fired power stations given delays meeting the transition timeline.

Another study coming. More jobs for the boys:

The Australian Energy Market Commission [AEMC] will examine how the reliability standard and wholesale electricity market settings would need to operate if governments introduced such a reserve, which would keep additional generation capacity available to guard against extreme supply shortages.

Why don’t we call it a disguised subsidy for renewables then: Say A Renewables Back Up Fee?

Because that would be too honest.

When they say they’re “Keeping additional generation available” it’s a coded way of telling us we’ll have to pay generators to sit around doing nothing in case the winds stop or the clouds roll in.

This new strategic reserve market feature with new costs is purely a “Wind and Solar Expense”. And those companies should pay this charge. It should appear in their costs, and be reflected in their bidding. Anything less is dishonest concealment of the true cost of renewables.

Presumably this will be aimed at gas turbines. As the AEMC report in April said, gas peakers were the cheapest:

“Our assessment is that, while batteries and demand-side participation will play a growing role in managing intraday reliability, especially during extended shortfall events, during the 2028 to 2032 period, a gas peaker remains the lowest-cost and most efficient option to address reliability gaps – particularly during extended periods of lower-than-expected renewable generation” — Reliability Panel, AEMC April 2026.

But of course combined cycle gas plants are even cheaper and more efficient than the open-cycle gas peakers. So an even lower cost option is just to run the non-peaking gas plants for the whole year and park the wind and solar panels in a hole in the Simpson desert.

Subsidies on top of subsidies

Bear in mind, we only reached this point because the government decided to pay unreliable generators more money for making the same electricity as the reliable ones. That meant the random power generators could outbid the more useful generators, which is what drove the baseload generators out of business in the first place. Now, having succeeded they need to add a new charge to keep the reliable ones from shutting down completely and crashing the grid.

So they have to invent a new market tool, in order to avoid using the current market tool which turned out to cost too much.

A strategic reserve would provide a potential backstop for the electricity system during periods when supply is under pressure, rather than reverting to the wholesale market to meet demand.

This is how you solve engineering problems if you are an arts graduate — with new words and new market rules, and whatever you do, don’t ask 100,000 engineers “what would they do” because it wouldn’t be this unless you strap them in at gun point.

So we’ll have a subsidy to pay renewables to work, a subsidy to pay batteries and pumped hydro to back it up, and another subsidy to cover the transmission lines, and then we’ll pay gas plants to sit around all year for the one week when all the other subsidized things don’t work. Then the gas plants, which could have replaced the batteries and hydro, will have to charge for a whole years operating expenses to cover that one key week.

And, bureaucrats will be shocked that this costs a fortune.

#Coal #Australia #Renewables #Climate #EnergySecurity #Batteries #Subsidies

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