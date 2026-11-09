Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

The so-called energy transition away from fossil fuels toward renewables like wind and solar is IMPOSSIBLE as they do different things.

Transportation fuels for planes, ships, trucks, and cars are made from crude oil processed through multi-billion-dollar refineries.

Wind and solar renewables ONLY generate electricity as they CANNOT make transportation fuels for planes, ships, trucks, and cars.

NOR can wind turbines and solar panels MAKE any of the more than 6,000 products demanded by today’s society, The same products that did not exist in 1800.

Today’s so called energy transition is ONLY an electricity transition!

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
3h

Coming to your neighborhood in the USA (if not already there).

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