Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

For the past two years we’ve heard the same complaint on repeat: those greedy data centers are jacking up your electric bill. State legislators have introduced data center construction bans. Towns have passed moratoriums. A Gallup poll found roughly 70% of Americans don’t want a data center anywhere near them. The White House even got seven big tech companies to sign a “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” this past March.

Turns out the whole premise may be backward. A new working paper from researchers at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) — Asa Watten, John Bistline, and Geoffrey Blanford — looked at the actual data from 2015 through 2024 and found data centers caused average residential electricity rates to fall. Not rise. Fall.

What They Found

The headline numbers: every 10% increase in data center capacity in a state knocked residential rates down about 0.4%. Run it through the authors’ preferred method (an “instrumental variables” approach, which is a statistical technique for separating actual cause from mere coincidence), a doubling of a state’s data center capacity drove residential rates down 3.5%.

Put it in real terms. From 2019 to 2024, for the average residential customer who lived in a state where data center capacity grew 160%, it translates to roughly a 6% cut in their rates.

And look at Virginia — the data center capital of America, where the things eat over 20% of the state’s electricity. If the doomsayers were right, Virginia ratepayers should be getting slaughtered. Instead, Virginia’s rate increases tracked right along with the national average. Meanwhile, California, which added relatively few data centers, saw residential prices jump nearly 40% — driven largely by wildfire costs. Funny how that works.

Why It Works This Way

It’s not magic, it’s arithmetic. The electric grid is enormously expensive to build and maintain, and most of those costs are fixed — they don’t change much whether you sell a lot of electricity or a little. Spread those fixed costs over more kilowatt-hours and the average cost per kWh goes down. Data centers are the ideal customer for this: huge, steady, around-the-clock load.

The catch — and the authors are upfront about it — is that this only holds as long as new supply keeps up with new demand. If utilities can’t build generation fast enough, the math flips.

The MDN Take

Which brings us to the part the green groups will skip right past. What builds fast, runs 24/7, and doesn’t quit when the sun sets, or the wind dies? Natural gas — which already generates about 41% of American electricity, the single largest source on the grid. And a whole lot of those molecules come out of the Marcellus and Utica.

Wind and solar are fine as far as they go. They just don’t go far enough on a windless January night when a hyperscaler needs 500 megawatts.

The obstructionists have spent two years telling your neighbors that data centers are picking their pockets. The data says otherwise. Appalachian producers, midstream operators, and landowners collecting royalties should take note — the demand story just got a credibility upgrade.

Here is the working paper that delivers the facts.

#DataCenters #MDN #ElectricRates #Electricity #Grid #Overhead

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