Guest Post by Gary Abernathy via CFACT.

A few years ago, my wife and I bought a new washer and dryer. We were convinced by the salesperson to buy a set that promised energy efficiency for the dryer and, for the washer, better cleaning using less water.

You know what happened. In the name of “efficiency,” our clothes, towels, blankets, and other items came out barely damp and far from clean. And even though they were only slightly wet, the dryer took two cycles to do its job.

After just a few days, we called the retailer and exchanged “energy efficiency” for models that provided actual performance. Whether washing and drying clothes, getting dishes clean, sufficiently heating water, making our rooms comfortable in winter and summer, refrigerating food or cooking meals, Americans want appliances that do the job.

That’s why most Americans from coast to coast are likely celebrating the announcement from the U.S. Department of Energy last week that it intends to “permanently end home appliance and equipment mandates that raise costs and disrupt consumer choice,” according to a press release.

“In America, you should be able to choose a dryer that dries clothes on the first try rather than one that takes multiple cycles — unfortunately, past administrations thought otherwise,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

On the heels of America’s 250th birthday, a return to utilizing technology that results in appliances that really work — along with ensuring the ability of consumers to buy them — is a freedom worth celebrating.

At least, that’s probably how most Americans feel. Not surprisingly, the Trump administration’s effort to reverse draconian regulations was not celebrated by everyone. The far-left (formerly mainstream) media’s reactions were predictable. For instance, The Washington Post – in a news story, not an opinion piece — described the Energy Department’s move as “President Donald Trump’s attack on efficiency standards.”

The Post found someone else to pooh-pooh the idea, too.

“This doesn’t make any sense,” said Andrew deLaski, executive director of something called the Appliance Standards Awareness Project. “They want to handcuff a policy that works well to save energy in our homes and businesses and frees up electricity capacity to meet the growing needs of our economy. It also saves people money.”

What many on the left fail to understand is that most Americans are fully aware that a high-performing appliance will likely cost more money. But that’s our choice. “It also saves people money” is not a decision we want anyone else to make for us — just as we don’t want mandates forced upon us in the name of doing us a favor.

Most Americans are not wasteful. We know we should turn off lights when they’re not needed. We should adjust the thermostat accordingly when no one is going to be home. We should not water the lawn or wash the car when there’s a drought.

What we rightfully resent is obvious hypocrisy. It was laughable when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently urged residents to keep their thermostats no lower than 78 degrees — just a couple of days before the much-ballyhooed wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, where, as many pointed out online, the bride and groom, along with their guests, were undoubtedly going to stay comfortably cool.

As People reported, Mamdani claimed that “the city is also taking steps to reduce energy demand by maintaining a 78-degree temperature in government buildings, dimming or turning off lights during peak electricity demand, asking private partners to do the same, and powering down non-essential equipment.”

But — no surprise — the New York Post soon found that City Hall and other municipal buildings were below the 78-degree mark, with one room coming in at a downright chilly 54 degrees. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich nailed it when he responded that Mamdani’s post reflected “the reality of big-government socialism’s inability to solve problems,” as The Hill reported.

“Telling New Yorkers to set their air conditioning at 78 degrees is an open admission of the failure of the left to provide enough inexpensive electricity that people can be comfortable even in hot weather,” Gingrich said.

The best sources of inexpensive electricity are traditional legacy fuels. The best way to keep energy cost-effective and dependable is for the U.S. to adopt the Affordable, Reliable, Clean Energy Security Act (ARC-ES), which “guarantees that our most affordable and reliable energy sources, including nuclear and natural gas, remain part of the energy mix — a crucial requirement to guarantee affordable and reliable energy for American households and businesses,” as described in a press release announcing its introduction.

For too long, Americans have been treated like children, coerced into buying overpriced “energy-efficient” appliances and technologies that don’t do the job, and shamed into adopting lifestyles that are uncomfortable and unnecessary.

The answer is not to make our lives smaller. Americans have never thrived by embracing such a philosophy. Instead, the solution is to make the most of the resources at our disposal. Dream big. Overcome challenges. Rise to the occasion rather than bow to fearmongering. And yes — drill, baby, drill.

This article originally appeared at The Empowerment Alliance and RealClear Energy.

Gary Abernathy is a longtime newspaper editor, reporter and columnist. He was a contributing columnist for the Washington Post from 2017-2023 and a frequent guest analyst across numerous media platforms. He is a contributing columnist for The Empowerment Alliance, which advocates for realistic approaches to energy consumption and environmental conservation. Abernathy’s “TEA Takes” column will be published every Wednesday and delivered to your inbox!

#Appliances #Children #GaryAbernathy #CFACT #ChrisWright #EnergyEfficiency

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