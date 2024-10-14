Hurricane Helene was treated as a gift by the climate cult and its associated industrial complex. These sample headlines from their media allies serve to illustrate the point:

There are dozens, perhaps hundreds of such headlines and they come from the usual suspects: NPR, Inside Climate News, CNN, The New York Times, The Guardian, and the like. Jumping to conclusions is the first indicator of ideological blindness, of course, and attribution envy is all the rage among the cultists and corporatists these days.

An open-minded person, though, would first ask a very simple question. "Has it happened before?” The answer is, likewise, a simple yes. It happened in 1916 in the same Asheville, North Carolina area so devasted by Helene some 108 years later. And, that was long before vehicles crowded the highways and power plants fueled by coal and gas gave us electricity as a common convenience.

Here, in fact, is a July 17, 1916, story from the Greensboro Patriot that describes how heavy rain swelled the French Broad River and flooded Asheville:

Bridges destroyed, dams broken, railroads out of service, lack of communications; all the same things brought about by Helene. There was more damage and more lives lost in 2024 than in 2016, but that's arguably a function of development during the intervening years. Climate change may or may not have impacted Helene's strength but it's way too early to tell and there plenty of evidence from history that needs to be considered before rushing to judgment to advance a cause or a project. This includes the fact there are fewer hurricanes in recent years. And, then, there is this about early resistance to flood control dams, of course.

Whatever the causes and impacts, the recent floods resulted in a huge tragedy for the people of the affected area, and this, not hyped-up attempts to attribute the disaster to climate change, should be the focus right now. It will take years to recover.

