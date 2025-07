This 5-minute by the great John Stossel packs a punch. Like me, he’s a recovering environmentalist who is still a conservationists but has become sick and tired of the manner in which huge elitist tax-exempt NGOs have used the cause to empower and enrich themselves:

Enjoy!

#JohnStossel #GreenIndustrialComplex #BigGreen #Panic #Climate #Profits #Power NGOs

