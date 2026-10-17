Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 17

With all of the history and engineering data you’d think dealerships would be more prepared. But maybe the manufacturers just haven’t pushed it hard enough on dealers. And with sales declining is there enough manufacturers support to improve dealer training? With the existing BEV fleet aging will these incidents become more frequent? Ask yourself a serious question when you buy a used BEV - is it worth the cost to have one knowing the potential for a catastrophic loss?

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melanie nivelt's avatar
melanie nivelt
8d

I was led to believe you don’t use water on EV or BESS batteries?

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