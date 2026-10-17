Pat Durham is a firefighter, mechanical engineer, battery expert, and narrator of the StacheD Training videos on YouTube. We’ve posted many of his videos, of course, and in this 6-minute one, he analyzes a thermal-runaway incident involving an EV battery pack removed from a vehicle at a Wallingford, Connecticut Porsche/Audi dealership (the third recent dealership incident):
Repeat after me: ‘Anything powered by a large lithium-ion battery is potentially dangerous!’
#StacheD #EVs #BatteryFires #StacheDTraining #Safety
With all of the history and engineering data you’d think dealerships would be more prepared. But maybe the manufacturers just haven’t pushed it hard enough on dealers. And with sales declining is there enough manufacturers support to improve dealer training? With the existing BEV fleet aging will these incidents become more frequent? Ask yourself a serious question when you buy a used BEV - is it worth the cost to have one knowing the potential for a catastrophic loss?
I was led to believe you don’t use water on EV or BESS batteries?