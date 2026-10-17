Pat Durham is a firefighter, mechanical engineer, battery expert, and narrator of the StacheD Training videos on YouTube. We’ve posted many of his videos, of course, and in this 6-minute one, he analyzes a thermal-runaway incident involving an EV battery pack removed from a vehicle at a Wallingford, Connecticut Porsche/Audi dealership (the third recent dealership incident):

Repeat after me: ‘Anything powered by a large lithium-ion battery is potentially dangerous!’

#StacheD #EVs #BatteryFires #StacheDTraining #Safety

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