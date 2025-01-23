Steve Koonin Calls Out the Hubris and Says A Whole Lot More Humility Is Needed When It Comes to Climate
Steve Koonin is the superb writer of “Unsettled” and an apostle of common sense with climate issues. He knows how to argue. He has done a short video for Prager U that uses these talents and it’s wonderful:
Enjoy!
I have purchased his book, Unsettled, twice, the original edition, and the updated paperback edition. Steve Koonin changed my mind. Steve has also done a series of debates available on YouTube.
While correct about hubris his example of CO2 is weak and not fully explanatory on the CO2 lifecycle. I realize he had limited time but could have, and should have, stated categorically that CO2 is not the heat generating agent to the atmosphere.